Like the Disney+ Marvel series Echo? Check out these 3 TV shows right now

Blair Marnell
By
Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Echo.
Marvel Studios

The first comic book series of 2024 has arrived, and Echo is marked departure from all of the other Disney+ shows that have previously been released. This is Marvel Studios’ first TV-MA series, so Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez/Echo will be breaking a lot of bones and bloodying bad guys while taking a few shots herself from the men hired by her estranged adoptive uncle, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Maya did try to kill him in Hawkeye, after all. But what’s a little attempted murder between family?

In a departure from previous releases, every episode of Echo has dropped on Disney+ and Hulu. So the season is basically already over once you’ve binged all five episodes. But if you’re in the mood for more action in the vein of Echo, then check out these three shows for your next fix.

Daredevil (2015-2018)

Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Daredevil.
Marvel

The Daredevil series that originally ran on Netflix is the best thing that has come out of Marvel TV. Even the Marvel Studios shows pale to this TV-MA masterpiece, which went to far darker places than any previous Marvel adaptation. Charlie Cox headlines the series as a blind lawyer named Matt Murdock, who uses his enhanced senses and martial arts skills to get justice as Daredevil when he can’t find it in a court of law.

This series wasn’t originally intended to be an Echo prequel, but the current Marvel Studios show is pulling a lot from it, including appearances by Cox and D’Onofrio. Regardless, the three seasons of Daredevil largely stand on their own with fantastic storytelling and action that has yet to be topped by any Marvel movie. If any recent Marvel films had been this good, there wouldn’t be a slump at the box office.

Watch Daredevil on Disney+.

Warrior

Jason Tobin in "Warrior."
Max / Max

Warrior was the last of the Cinemax original action series, but it got another chance at Max to continue the story that was inspired by a concept created by Bruce Lee. In the 1870s, Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) is a Chinese immigrant who has come to San Francisco to find his missing sister. Before long, Ah Sahm is sold to the Hop Wei Tong, where he befriends Young Jun (Jason Tobin), the man who will someday inherit the leadership of the Tong.

Ah Sahm, Young Jun, and their Tong soon find themselves going to war against a rival Tong, the Long Zii, in the streets of San Francisco. What Ah Sahm doesn’t immediately realize is that his sister, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), is married to the leader of his rival Tong. And that’s a family secret that could get Ah Sahm killed in this martial arts drama.

Watch Warrior on Max.

The Widow (2019)

Kate Beckinsale in The Widow.
Prime Video

Kate Beckinsale has some serious action chops after starring in the various Underworld movies, but she’s not that kind of a fighter in The Widow. Instead, Beckinsale’s Georgia Wells is an ordinary woman who believes that her husband, Will (Matthew Le Nevez), died three years ago in a plane crash in the Congo. But when Georgia sees Will in news footage during civil unrest in the Congo, she realizes that he must have faked his death.

Against her father’s advice, Martin Benson (Game of Thrones‘ Charles Dance), Georgia throws caution to the wind and journeys to Africa to find her lost husband. What she’s actually going to get are more questions, especially as she puts her life on the line. Georgia may not be prone to violence, but she will have to adapt quickly if she ever wants to make it out of the Congo alive.

Watch The Widow on Prime Video.

