Liverpool vs Sparta Praha live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Some of Liverpool’s next generation will get another chance to shine on a European stage today, as Liverpool take on Sparta Praha in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 matchup. The Reds are at home with a 5-1 advantage on aggregate, making this the perfect opportunity for the younger players to get some play time.

The match kicks off at 4:o0 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States, it will be broadcast on Paramount+, but there are also several other ways you can watch a free live stream.

Is There a Free Liverpool vs Sparta Praha Live Stream?

Paramount+ is the clear No. 1 option for watching a live stream of Liverpool vs Sparta Praha.

If you’re only interested in this specific match, then you can sign up for a seven-day free trial, watch the match and then cancel. But if you plan on watching more Europa League action beyond this, Paramount+ includes every single game of the competition, as well as every Champions League game, other live sports and a huge library of TV shows and movies. All of that, and it’s just $6 per month or $60 for a year.

But there are also plenty more options if you’re seeking an alternative.

You can get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels, which is ultimately the same option (except you’ll watch on Amazon) but it offers a different seven-day free trial if you already used the one from Paramount.

Or, if you sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, you can include “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” as an add-on. Many streaming services offer this as an add-on, but only with DirecTV Stream (and Hulu, but that doesn’t have a free trial) can you use your credentials to sign in and watch the match on the Paramount+ website or app.

Finally, the match is also being televised in Spanish on UniMas and TUDN Xtra 6, both of which are available on the Fubo “Pro” or “Latino” channel plan. While this is more expensive long-term than Paramount+ by itself, it does come with a free seven-day trial.

How to Watch the Liverpool vs Sparta Praha Live Stream from Abroad

You can watch the match on any of the aforementioned streaming services from outside the United States if you use a virtual private network (VPN) such as NordVPN. Essentially, it will hide your IP address/location and connect you to a United States-based server, allowing you to stream content as if you’re actually located there.

Editors' Recommendations