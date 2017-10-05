‘Defenders’ reunion, anyone? Iron Fist to appear in ‘Luke Cage’ season 2

Why it matters to you Given the negative reception to the first season of Iron Fist, many wondered how much of a role the character would play in the other Netflix superhero series.

He didn’t receive a very warm welcome from audiences or critics when he made his debut, but Iron Fist will return to the screen relatively soon for a role in the second season of Luke Cage on Netflix.

It’s unknown how many episodes of Luke Cage will feature Finn Jones’ character, Danny Rand, but a new photo from the season reveals that the kung fu master will indeed have a presence in the second solo series for star Mike Colter’s steel-skinned protagonist. The photo debuted at Entertainment Weekly, but the article that accompanied it is light on details regarding the extent of Iron Fist’s presence in the series.

Given the long history of Iron Fist and Luke Cage as hero partners in Marvel’s comic-book universe, it’s no surprise that their live-action counterparts are sharing more screen time down the road.

After meeting each other in The Defenders team-up series, Luke Cage and Iron Fist seemingly parted ways. However, Iron Fist promised to help Misty Knight (Simone Missick) recover from the injuries she suffered in that series — so his role in Luke Cage could be as simple as checking in on Misty at the hospital.

What we know about the second season of Luke Cage so far is minimal, but we do have confirmation that Colter will return as Luke, along with Missick as Misty, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard, and Theo Rossi as Shades. Newcomers to the series that have been confirmed so far include Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce) as John McIver, a character described as “a natural leader, brimming with charisma, whose mission is focused on Harlem and vengeance,” as well as Gabrielle Dennis (Insecure, Rosewood) as Tilda Johnson, a “brilliant, holistic doctor with a complicated history in Harlem where, as much as she tries to stay far from trouble, it seems to always find her.”

Lucy Liu was previously announced as the director of the second season premiere of Luke Cage. The exact premiere date for the season has yet to be announced by Netflix, but the series is expected to return in 2018.