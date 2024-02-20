 Skip to main content
Man City vs Brentford live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Just a couple weeks after a 3-1 away victory over Brentford, Premier League leaders Manchester City take on The Bees once again today, this time at Etihad Stadium.

If you want to watch the match in the United States, it starts at 2:30 p.m. ET today, February 20, and will be televised on USA Network. If you want to watch a live stream, there are many different ways you can do that, including three different free options.

The Best Way to Watch Man City vs Brentford

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial (you can head to the next section if that’s what you’re looking for), but we want to mention it here because Sling is currently offering an extremely compelling deal. The “Sling Blue” channel package includes USA Network and normally costs $40 per month. That already makes it the cheapest streaming service to watch the non-Peacock-streaming Premier League games, but right now it’s available for just $15 for your first month.

Moreover, you can also get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all free for your first month (they’ll go up after that, but it’s easy to cancel or take off any add-ons you want), which gives you an embarrassing amount of content for what amounts to about 50 cents per day for a month.

Is There a Free Man City vs Brentford Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With the match being on USA Network, that gives us three different options for watching a free live stream of Man City vs Brentford: Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream all include USA in their extensive channel packages, and none of them require payment when signing up. The Fubo free trial will give you seven days before you cancel or pay, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are both five-day free trials, and YouTube TV gives you a 20-minute free preview before you even need to sign up.

Other Ways to Watch the Man City vs Brentford Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Not worried about a free trial and just want a cable-cutting streaming service with good long-term value? You can also check out Hulu With Live TV. You’ll need to pay right away when signing up, and it’s $77 per month, but it does come with 75-plus channels, including USA Network, plus the Hulu streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ ($15 per month value) are all included at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Man City vs Brentford Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address/location and lets you connect to any number of different servers throughout the world, letting you stream as if you were actually located in whatever country you connect to. That helps here since the above streaming services are all US-only.

There are a lot of good VPN’s out there (you can take a gander at our list of best VPN deals), but NordVPN would be our recommendation as one of the fastest and most reliable VPN’s on the market.

