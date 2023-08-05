 Skip to main content
Is Meg 2: The Trench streaming?

Blair Marnell
By

Five years ago, the giant shark movie, The Meg, missed the chance for action icon Jason Statham to kick a shark. Judging from the trailer for the newly arrived sequel, Meg 2: The Trench, Statham finally gets to rectify that mistake. But this time, there’s more than one shark to dispatch, and Statham’s Jonas Taylor has some human adversaries to deal with as well.

Meg 2 picks up a few years after the original movie with Taylor assuming the role of a step-father to Meiying Zhang (Sophia Cai) after she was orphaned in the previous film. Taylor is also working alongside Meiying’s uncle, Jiuming Zhang (Wu Jing), when they are called upon to return to the Trench and reunite with James “Mac” Mackreides (Cliff Curtis) and DJ (Page Kennedy). Unfortunately, there are three giant Megalodon sharks to contend with, as well as a mercenary crew led by Montes (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) who are willing to kill Taylor and his friends to cover up their crimes.

Skyler Samuels also stars in the film as Jess, with Sienna Guillory as Hillary Driscoli, Melissanthi Mahut as Rigas, Kiran Sonia Sawar as Sal, Felix Mayr as Lance, and Able Wanamakok as Friend. Ben Wheatley directed the film, which was written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris.

Now, it’s time to answer the most important question about Meg 2: The Trench, and where you can find it.

Is Meg 2: The Trench streaming?

Jason Statham in Meg 2: The Trench.
Warner Bros. Pictures

No, not yet. At this very moment, Meg 2 is in a fierce battle for second place at the box office. Barbie will remain queen of the cinema for at least another weekend, but Meg 2 is apparently holding its own against Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Oppenheimer. This may be a photo finish where we won’t know which of those three films claimed second place until Monday morning.

This is very good news for the team behind Meg 2, and for Warner Bros. itself. It also means that this shark story has some teeth at the box office, and it could be on the hunt for moviegoers throughout the rest of August. If it makes enough money, it may even lead to Meg 3.

Will Meg 2: The Trench be available to stream at home?

A man grips a little girl in The Meg 2.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Yes, and as a Warner Bros. film, it will be going to Max. The only question is how soon. Meg 2‘s strong opening may mean a long run at the box office, which would delay its streaming premiere until this fall at the earliest. But the smart bet is that Meg 2 will arrive on Max in either late September or early October. In the meantime, the first film, The Meg, is already on Max alongside knockoff films, other killer shark movies, and a lot of shark-related documentaries from Discovery.

