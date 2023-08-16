 Skip to main content
5 Netflix movies leaving in August you have to watch right now

Jason Struss
By
A woman looks at a TV in The Ring.
DreamWorks

Like clockwork, a plethora of movies and TV shows are added to and taken away from almost all streaming platforms each month. With Barbenheimer pulling everyone to movie theaters, those streaming queues have quickly piled up, and some selections may disappear as the end of August brings about changes in streamers’ content libraries.

For Netflix viewers, these five movies will be leaving the popular streamer at the end of August. From an effective American remake of a Japanese horror classic to one of the best action movies of the 2000s, these movies are worth a watch before they leave your Netflix queue for good.

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

A man and a woman gaze at each other in a subway car in If Beale Street Could Talk.
Annapurna Pictures

Some movies are so singular and different, it’s hard to categorize them. It would be wrong to define If Beale Street Could Talk as simply a romance, even though it contains one of the swooniest on-screen courtships in the last 10 years. It would also be wrong to label it as a socially conscious drama, yet it deals honestly with the harsh realities of being Black in early 1970s New York City.

That the movie is both of these things, and also a mesmerizing family drama and a deeply felt literary adaptation, is why it should be watched in the first place. The cast, led by Surface‘s Stephan James and Kiki Layne, is stellar, but it’s the quiet supporting performances by Regina King (who won an Oscar for her terrific work) and Brian Tyree Henry (who should’ve been nominated) that linger in the memory. Director Barry Jenkins proved that his Oscar-winning film Moonlight was no fluke; he’s one of the best directors working today, and If Beale Street Could Talk may just be his masterpiece.

If Beale Street Could Talk leaves Netflix on August 31.

Mean Girls (2004)

Four girls stand in a school in Mean Girls.
Paramount / Paramount

What more needs to be said about Mean Girls? It’s so ingrained in popular culture that if you haven’t watched it already, nothing I can write will convince you to watch it now. To those who don’t know, here’s the plot in a nutshell: Teenager Cady begins her senior year at a new high school. At the urging of her new outcast friends, Cady makes it her mission to take down the school’s top clique, the Plastics: Regina George, Gretchen Wieners, and Karen Smith. Cady soon becomes a member, and likes the power popularity brings her a little too much.

The movie is best known as Lindsay Lohan’s breakout hit, but Mean Girls excels because of its great supporting cast. Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried deliver great comedic turns as members of the Plastics, and Amy Poehler makes the most of every bit of screen time she has as Regina George’s desperately-trying-to-be-cool mother. Ignore the syrupy ending (a game of trust? Really, Tina Fey?) and enjoy the high school cattiness and endlessly quotable dialogue that made Mean Girls millennials’ answer to Heathers.

Mean Girls leaves Netflix on August 31.

The Italian Job (2003)

Four people stand around a car in The Italian Job.

The Italian Job is the rare modern Mark Wahlberg movie you don’t have to be embarrassed to like. That’s largely due to the surprisingly stacked supporting cast, who run laps (excuse the pun) around the monosyllabic star. Wahlberg stars as Charlie Croker, the leader of a team of thieves who pull off a daring, and certainly improbable, gold heist. One of Charlie’s teammates, Steve Frazelli (Ed Norton), betrays his friends and takes the gold for himself. A year later, Charlie reassembles Handsome Rob (Jason Statham), Lyle (Seth Green), Stella Bridger (Charlize Theron), and Gilligan (Mos Def) to steal the gold back from Steve.

A remake of the Michael Caine 1969 movie of the same name, The Italian Job has everything you want from an action movie: great chase scenes (those Mini Cooper racing segments still hold up), a truly vile villain (Norton knows how to get nasty), and a great sense of camaraderie from Charlie’s merry band of renegades. The Italian Job is slick, stylish, and efficient, and you can’t ask for a better way to spend two hours.

The Italian Job leaves Netflix on August 31.

The Ring (2002)

A woman holds a floating child in The Ring.
DreamWorks

Horror remakes are often terrible to watch. Take 2009’s Friday the 13th, 2010’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, and David Gordon Green’s recent Halloween trilogy as just some of the many examples of a depressing trend in recent times of rebooting/remaking a beloved horror movie with a vastly inferior interpretation. One of the few exceptions was 2002’s The Ring, which somehow pulled off the impossible feat of being both superior to its original source material (1998’s Ringu) and a truly scary PG-13 horror movie.

Naomi Watts stars as Rachel Keller, a journalist who stumbles upon a cursed video that kills whoever watches it in seven days. Racing against time, she must find a way to avoid the video’s wrath, which threatens both her and her son. Director Gore Verbinski elevates the material with surprisingly moody visuals that effectively create a sinister and foreboding atmosphere. Halloween is a few months away, but The Ring is still worth watching for a late summer scare.

The Ring leaves Netflix on August 31.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

A man and a woman look at each other in Sleepless in Seattle.
Paramount Pictures

There are rom-coms, and there is Sleepless in Seattle. You know the story: a woman hears a lonely widower talk about his feelings one Christmas night over the radio, falls in love, and conspires to meet him even though she herself is engaged and lives on the other side of the country.

The popularity of the movie is justified; it’s a legit charmer, with almost zero of the usual saccharine that usually saturates movies in this genre. That’s thanks to writer/director Nora Ephron, who was nominated for an Oscar that year for her witty and whimsical screenplay, and the stellar cast, which includes Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Rosie O’Donnell, Rob Reiner, Bill Pullman, David Hyde Pierce, Gaby Hoffman, Rita Wilson, Victor Garber, Frances Conroy, and many more. Although set between Christmas Eve and Valentine’s Day, Sleepless in Seattle is great viewing at any time of the year, and an ideal way to wave goodbye to the dreamy days of summertime.

Sleepless in Seattle leaves Netflix on August 31.

Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
3 weird Netflix movies you have to watch in August
King Arthur and his knights in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

Netflix has no shortage of content to stream thanks to its ever-expanding digital library of films and shows. But since the streaming service is always looking to add new movies to its catalog, it isn't afraid to add and (sometimes produce) some of the strangest pictures ever put to print.

Now that movies across every genre continue to grow bolder and stranger, Netflix has embraced the oddities of cinema with its current online selection. With this weird and wild summer winding down to a close, audiences should take the time to watch these three films living it up on Netflix right now.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Read more
3 Netflix movies like The Last Voyage of the Demeter you should watch
Corey Hawkins and Liam Cunningham in The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

August is often a month when the summer movie season winds down, which is why it can be the perfect time to launch a late summer horror movie. The Last Voyage of the Demeter seems to fit that bill perfectly, as it follows the crew of a ship who eventually discover that they are being picked off one by one by Dracula.

If you've caught The Last Voyage of the Demeter and are looking for something similar that you can watch from home, then you're in luck. Every streaming service has great horror titles (including some focused on vampires), and that may be true of Netflix most of all. Here are three movies like The Last Voyage of the Demeter that you can catch on Netflix.
The Invitation (2022)
THE INVITATION – Official Trailer (HD)

Read more
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (August 2023)
Gal Gadot stands against a mirror in Heart of Stone.

Netflix has a long tradition of adding theatrical films from other studios that weren't blockbusters the first time around. But once these flicks are streaming, they head straight to the top of Netflix's movie list. This week, Lionsgate's 2020 sexual thriller, Fatale, is the latest movie to follow that trend. And it's not the only attraction, fatal or otherwise. Thanks to a deal with Universal, Netflix has also added the first five films from the Fast and the Furious franchise. Last but not least, there's the new Gal Gadot action movie, Heart of Stone.

Although there aren't any new original films premiering this week, Netflix still has something new to watch for cinema lovers. And if neither Fatale, Heart of Stone, or The Fast and the Furious fit your tastes, then you can still find something else you'll love in our latest update for the best movies on Netflix right now.

Read more