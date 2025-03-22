5 movies leaving Netflix in March 2025 you have to watch now

Table of Contents Table of Contents Baby Driver (2017) Elysium (2013) Interstellar (2014) It (2017) Love Actually (2003)

March has been a solid month for new additions on Netflix. Despite the poor reviews, the latest movie from the Russo Brothers, The Electric State, is one of the most popular movies on the streamer. Meanwhile, heist fans will appreciate Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the action-packed sequel starring Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

While those two movies will remain on Netflix for the foreseeable future, a select group won’t be on the service much longer. From now until the end of March, try watching one of these five movies before they leave the service for good. Our picks include a heist comedy, a sci-fi thriller, and a Nolan masterpiece.

Baby Driver (2017)

Edgar Wright makes stylish movies. From the infectious music and zany humor to the kinetic energy and fast-paced action, Wright’s signature method is on full display in all of his films. The titular character in Baby Driver might be one of Wright’s coolest characters. Baby (Ansel Elgort) loves two things: music and cars. Baby works as a getaway driver for Doc (Kevin Spacey), the mastermind behind the heists.

Because he suffers from tinnitus, Baby is constantly listening to music. Baby’s outlook on life changes when he meets a kind waitress, Debora (Lily James). For the first time, Baby pictures a future for himself. He wants to complete one last job and leave his criminal past behind. It won’t be easy, but Baby can do it. But first, he must pick the perfect song for the mission.

Elysium (2013)

Matt Damon apparently fell in love with sci-fi in the 2010s. From 2010 through 2016, Damon starred in The Adjustment Bureau, Contagion, Interstellar, The Martian, and The Great Wall, and the movie featured on this list, Elysium. In 2154, humanity is divided into two sections. The poor, sick, and malnourished citizens live on Earth. Meanwhile, the wealthy live on Elysium, a luxurious space station orbiting above Earth.

After being exposed to radiation, factory worker Max Da Costa (Damon) is only given five days to live. His only hope for survival is to get to Elysium to use a med-bay, a device that cures people of disease. It won’t be easy getting to Elysium. If there’s anything the wealthy want more than anything, it’s to keep their advantage over the poor. Let the battle begin.

Interstellar (2014)

To the stars, we go. In Interstellar, Christopher Nolan asks: What if mankind was never meant to die on Earth? In a dystopian future, crop blights and dust storms have humanity on the verge of extinction. Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former pilot turned farmer, is recruited by NASA to lead an expedition to a wormhole off Saturn.

Joining Cooper on this mission are Brand (Anne Hathaway), Romilly (David Gyasi), and Doyle (Wes Bentley). The scientists hope to find a habitable planet on the other side of the wormhole. The catch: Cooper does not know when he will return to Earth and reunite with his family. Backed by an inquisitive script and mesmerizing visuals, Interstellar is a sci-fi spectacle with much to say about personal relationships, resulting in Nolan’s most personal film.

It (2017)

Tim Curry gave kids nightmares for 27 years after portraying Pennywise the Clown in 1990’s It, the television adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel. Curry received some company in the nightmare department thanks to Bill Skarsgård, who gave his terrifying interpretation of the clown in Andy Muschietti’s It. Like the novel and miniseries, the movie heads to Derry, Maine, where Pennywise the Dancing Clown begins terrorizing kids, including Georgie Denbrough (Jackson Robert Scott).

Georgie’s older brother, Bill (Jaeden Lieberher), sets out to find Georgie, believing he might still be alive. Bill and his fellow “Losers” — a club of social outcasts — learn that Georgie and the rest of Derry are being stalked by “It,” the murderous clown who feeds on fear. To stop Pennywise, the Losers must face their inner demons head-on. Easier said than done, considering a murderous clown stands in their way.

Love Actually (2003)

No rule states that Love Actually is reserved for the Christmas season. Is watching this rom-com in March a little aggressive? Yes, but it’s leaving Netflix, so why not get in a little Christmas spirit? Truth be told, the internet has criticized Love Actually too much. It’s gone from a Christmas classic to a terrible rom-com in the span of a few years.

Are there some creepy parts? Yes. The cue card storyline is still bizarre, albeit iconic. The going to America storyline is unnecessary but harmless. Don’t even get me started on the sex scene stand-ins. Despite these critiques, Emma Thompson listening to Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell is still legendary. Liam Neeson helping his stepson impress his crush remains heartfelt. Hugh Grant finding romance behind the curtains is charming. But Billy Mack (Bill Nighy), realizing the best relationship in his life is with his manager (Gregor Fisher), still rules.

