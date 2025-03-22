 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

5 movies leaving Netflix in March 2025 you have to watch now

By
Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathway curiously stare next to each other in a scene from "Interstellar."
Paramount/Warner Bros.

March has been a solid month for new additions on Netflix. Despite the poor reviews, the latest movie from the Russo Brothers, The Electric State, is one of the most popular movies on the streamer. Meanwhile, heist fans will appreciate Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the action-packed sequel starring Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

While those two movies will remain on Netflix for the foreseeable future, a select group won’t be on the service much longer. From now until the end of March, try watching one of these five movies before they leave the service for good. Our picks include a heist comedy, a sci-fi thriller, and a Nolan masterpiece.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Baby Driver (2017)

Lily James and Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver
Sony Pictures

Edgar Wright makes stylish movies. From the infectious music and zany humor to the kinetic energy and fast-paced action, Wright’s signature method is on full display in all of his films. The titular character in Baby Driver might be one of Wright’s coolest characters. Baby (Ansel Elgort) loves two things: music and cars. Baby works as a getaway driver for Doc (Kevin Spacey), the mastermind behind the heists.

Because he suffers from tinnitus, Baby is constantly listening to music. Baby’s outlook on life changes when he meets a kind waitress, Debora (Lily James). For the first time, Baby pictures a future for himself. He wants to complete one last job and leave his criminal past behind. It won’t be easy, but Baby can do it. But first, he must pick the perfect song for the mission.

Stream Baby Driver on Netflix.

Elysium (2013)

Matt Damon looks scared.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Matt Damon apparently fell in love with sci-fi in the 2010s. From 2010 through 2016, Damon starred in The Adjustment BureauContagionInterstellar, The Martian, and The Great Wall, and the movie featured on this list, Elysium. In 2154, humanity is divided into two sections. The poor, sick, and malnourished citizens live on Earth. Meanwhile, the wealthy live on Elysium, a luxurious space station orbiting above Earth.

After being exposed to radiation, factory worker Max Da Costa (Damon) is only given five days to live. His only hope for survival is to get to Elysium to use a med-bay, a device that cures people of disease. It won’t be easy getting to Elysium. If there’s anything the wealthy want more than anything, it’s to keep their advantage over the poor. Let the battle begin.

Stream Elysium on Netflix.

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar-2014-Paramount-Pictures.jpg
Paramount Pictures

To the stars, we go. In Interstellar, Christopher Nolan asks: What if mankind was never meant to die on Earth? In a dystopian future, crop blights and dust storms have humanity on the verge of extinction. Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former pilot turned farmer, is recruited by NASA to lead an expedition to a wormhole off Saturn.

Joining Cooper on this mission are Brand (Anne Hathaway), Romilly (David Gyasi), and Doyle (Wes Bentley). The scientists hope to find a habitable planet on the other side of the wormhole. The catch: Cooper does not know when he will return to Earth and reunite with his family. Backed by an inquisitive script and mesmerizing visuals, Interstellar is a sci-fi spectacle with much to say about personal relationships, resulting in Nolan’s most personal film.

 Stream Interstellar on Netflix.

It (2017)

Pennywise the clown holds a red balloon.
Brooke Palmer / Warner Bros.

Tim Curry gave kids nightmares for 27 years after portraying Pennywise the Clown in 1990’s It, the television adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel. Curry received some company in the nightmare department thanks to Bill Skarsgård, who gave his terrifying interpretation of the clown in Andy Muschietti’s It. Like the novel and miniseries, the movie heads to Derry, Maine, where Pennywise the Dancing Clown begins terrorizing kids, including Georgie Denbrough (Jackson Robert Scott).

Georgie’s older brother, Bill (Jaeden Lieberher), sets out to find Georgie, believing he might still be alive. Bill and his fellow “Losers” — a club of social outcasts — learn that Georgie and the rest of Derry are being stalked by “It,” the murderous clown who feeds on fear. To stop Pennywise, the Losers must face their inner demons head-on. Easier said than done, considering a murderous clown stands in their way.

Stream It on Netflix.

Love Actually (2003)

Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Dnaiel and Sam talking in Love Actually.
Universal Pictures

No rule states that Love Actually is reserved for the Christmas season. Is watching this rom-com in March a little aggressive? Yes, but it’s leaving Netflix, so why not get in a little Christmas spirit? Truth be told, the internet has criticized Love Actually too much. It’s gone from a Christmas classic to a terrible rom-com in the span of a few years.

Are there some creepy parts? Yes. The cue card storyline is still bizarre, albeit iconic. The going to America storyline is unnecessary but harmless. Don’t even get me started on the sex scene stand-ins. Despite these critiques, Emma Thompson listening to Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell is still legendary. Liam Neeson helping his stepson impress his crush remains heartfelt. Hugh Grant finding romance behind the curtains is charming. But Billy Mack (Bill Nighy), realizing the best relationship in his life is with his manager (Gregor Fisher), still rules.

Stream Love Actually on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 14-16)
Kyle Chandler and Linda Cardellini stand and look.

Netflix's tremendous success as a streaming behemoth comes in part from its ability to constantly introduce subscribers to something new. That feeling that there's always something to watch is great. However, the tradeoff is that tons of stuff might never pop into your recommendation algorithm.
If you're looking for a great show to watch this weekend, we've pulled together three shows on Netflix that are unlikely to show up for you on their own.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Bloodline (2015-2017)
Bloodline - Trailer

Read more
3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025
Liam Neeson in a suit holding a gun in Memory.

As we prep for spring, the nicer weather means you might also be thinking of getting outside and enjoying some adventurous activities. Gain some inspiration at home through some of the most exciting action movies available to stream.

Amazon Prime Video has great ones you can watch with your base subscription, no channel add-ons necessary. Check out these three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, featuring some of the biggest action stars of this generation, like Mel Gibson, Ethan Hawke, and Liam Neeson.

Read more
Don’t let these 3 March 2025 hidden streaming movie gems fly under your radar
Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh in a promo image for 1993's Much Ado About Nothing.

March is here, meaning that not only is 2025 advancing at an alarmingly fast pace, but we are also quickly approaching the most profitable period for movies and the entertainment business. With so much content to watch on both the big and small screens, it makes sense that many wonderful movies fly under the radar every year, including some truly inspired and worthwhile cinematic efforts deserving of far more attention from audiences.
Thus, this March is the perfect opportunity for you to venture out of your film comfort zone and take a chance on these three hidden gems that are easily accessible on streaming. From adaptations of classic romantic stories to dramedies starring one of our favorite friends, these movies will be perfect for a March afternoon at home while enjoying a quiet meal. They might not be awards darlings or fan favorites, but that doesn't make them any less valuable.

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Read more