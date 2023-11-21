5 movies leaving Netflix in November you have to watch

There have been several high-profile releases on Netflix throughout November. The most notable addition has been The Killer, David Fincher’s latest thriller starring Michael Fassbender as an assassin. The Killer debuted at number one on Netflix’s weekly list of the most popular movies on the service.

While The Killer will be on Netflix for the foreseeable future, several movies will leave the service at the end of the month. We curated a list of five movies leaving at the end of November that you should watch. Our recommendations include a sci-fi masterpiece, a hilarious coming-of-age comedy, and an adaption of a famous Broadway play.

Arrival (2016)

Find a director with a better resume in the 2010s than Denis Villeneuve. From 2010 to 2020, Villeneuve directed Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049. One of those films, Arrival, is leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Arrival is a beautiful sci-fi drama with one of the best twists of the last decade.

After 12 spacecraft hover over various locations worldwide, linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) and physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner) are hired by the U.S. Army to study the ship in Montana. Their main job is to establish communication with extraterrestrial beings and figure out their purpose for coming to Earth. The clock is ticking as other nations prepare to attack the aliens and start an unwinnable war.

Stream Arrival on Netflix.

Superbad (2007)

In the running for the funniest comedy of the 21st century is Superbad. Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Superbad follows Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Scott Pilgrim‘s Michael Cera), two high school seniors who have been inseparable since childhood. Before they go to separate colleges, Seth and Evan want to do something memorable for the first and only time in their high school careers. The boys are determined to attend a house party and lose their virginity.

Seth and Evan attempt to score booze for the party, while their friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) spends the night with two cops (Rogen and Bill Hader). Superbad has multiple laugh-out-loud scenes, including the adult house party. For a raunchy R-rated comedy, Superbad is surprisingly sweet, thanks to its genuine depiction of friendship.

Stream Superbad on Netflix.

Hook (1991)

You’ve heard the story of Peter Pan, but what happens when the leader of the Lost Boys finally grows up? In Steven Spielberg’s Hook, Peter Pan is now Peter Banning (Robin Williams), a workaholic lawyer married to Moira (Caroline Goodall), the granddaughter of Wendy Darling (Maggie Smith). Peter has forgotten about Neverland, and his relationship with his two children is strained because he prioritizes work over family.

One night, Peter’s kids are kidnapped by Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) and taken to Neverland. With the help of Tinkerbell (Julia Roberts), Peter returns to Neverland, where he must confront Captain Hook and the Lost Boys led by their new leader, Rufio (Dante Basco). To save his kids, Peter must rediscover his imagination and give Captain Hook the fight of his life.

Stream Hook on Netflix.

Dear John (2010)

With Nicholas Sparks movies, make sure to have a box of tissues nearby. Dear John is no different, as the romantic drama centers around a soldier and his love for a young woman. In 2001, John Tyree (Magic Mike’s Last Dance‘s Channing Tatum) is a young soldier who meets Savannah Curtis (Amanda Seyfried). The two quickly fall in love and begin a relationship.

After the September 11 attacks, John reenlists in the Army but stays in touch with Savannah by writing each other letters. Over a few years, John and Savannah go through the ups and downs of a long-distance relationship. Although predictable, Dear John has enough of an interesting story to make this one of the best romance movies on Netflix.

Stream Dear John on Netflix.

Fences (2016)

Based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Fences focuses on the African American experience told through a family living in 1950s Pittsburgh. Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) is a garbage collector who lives with his wife, Rose Lee (Viola Davis), and son, Cory (Jovan Adepo).

Troy was a professional baseball player in the Negro Leagues but never got his shot in the major leagues due to the color barrier. Because of his shortcomings as an athlete, Troy frequently fights with his son, who dreams of receiving a football scholarship. Every young actor should watch Fences to witness the expertise of Washington and Davis. The duo’s argument in the backyard is an acting masterclass.

Stream Fences on Netflix.

