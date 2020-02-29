Netflix has announced another cast member for the upcoming season two of its hit show The Witcher: Kim Bodnia will be playing Geralt’s father figure Vesemir.

Danish actor Kim Bodnia is best known for his roles as police detective Martin Rohde in Scandinavian crime drama The Bridge and on BBC America’s crime thriller Killing Eve, in which he plays evil murderess Villanelle’s long-suffering handler.

“I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of The Witcher,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement. “I have admired his unique talents in shows like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season.”

Vesemir is a fan-favorite character from the games and was mentioned in passing in the first season. The plot of the second season has not yet been confirmed, but it could be exploring more of the history of the witchers as a group and may even feature the crumbling remains of the witchers’ home, Kaer Morhen.

“A charming relic of the witcher Golden Age, Vesemir is the oldest and most experienced witcher in our series, as well as a father figure to Geralt,” Netflix said in a statement. “As one of the survivors of The Massacre at Kaer Morhen, a haunting slaughter that nearly exterminated the Witchers, he is fiercely protective of the remaining few, who he sees as an endangered community who can find glory on ‘the Path’ slaying monsters.”

The announcement of Bodnia’s casting as Vesemir comes in addition to more casting news this week, including a number of other witcher characters from the books and games. New additions to the cast for season two include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix also confirmed that Joey Batey would return as everyone’s favorite bard Jaskier, along with Freya Allan as Ciri and leads Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Henry Cavill as Geralt. A release date for the season has not yet been confirmed.

