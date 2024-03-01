 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 1-3)

Jason Struss
By
Space travelers sit on a ship in Voyagers.
Lionsgate

Netflix‘s March schedule is full of potential hits: Damsel, a revisionist fantasy with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown; The Gentlemen, a series sequel to the Guy Ritchie movie of the same name; and 3 Body Problem, the new show from the creators of Game of Thrones.

Unfortunately, none of those movies or shows are streaming this weekend. And while you can watch Avatar: The Last Airbender again, there are better things to stream on Netflix. Have no fear, as Digital Trends has compiled a list of three underrated movies that are worth checking out.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Read our guides to the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on HBO.

Related

Voyagers (2021)

A teen looks down a hallway in Voyagers.
Lionsgate

New to Netflix in March is Voyagers, a sci-fi movie from 2021 that got lost because of a little thing called the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a shame, as the movie, while not perfect, is a nifty sci-fi thriller that has a great premise, appealing leads (Tye Sheridan, Lily Rose-Depp, and Fionn Whitehead) and a solid Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) performance.

The premise is simple: Earth has become uninhabitable in the near future, so a team of astrophysicists sends a ship full of children plus one adult protector on an 86-year-long space flight to a recently discovered hospitable planet. During the journey, however, the passengers, now fully grown teens, discover their sole adult supervisor has been killed. Who did it? Was it an alien? Or something more sinister? Voyagers is decently suspenseful, and while you can see the ending coming a mile away, it’s still a fun journey to take.

It’s Complicated (2009)

A woman gazes at a man in It's Complicated.
Universal

Now here’s a movie that’s ostensibly set in reality, but is almost as fictional as those massive sandworms in Dune: Part Two. It’s Complicated tells the story of fiftysomething Grace Adler (Meryl Streep), a successful Santa Barbra baker who is suffering from empty nest syndrome. It’s understandable, then, that on the eve of her son’s graduation, she falls back into the arms of her rich ex-husband, Jake (Alec Baldwin). Sounds simple, right? Well, Jake is married to a younger woman (the woman he left Grace for!), has a child (but it’s not his, it’s his second wife’s, who cheated on him) and Grace is also attracted to her architect, Adam (Steve Martin).

It’s Complicated is a bit, well, complicated, but part of the pleasure is to get lost in its superficial details. Never has a kitchen sink or a croque-monsieur been so lovingly photographed on film. Streep is a hoot as Grace, and it’s fun to watch her get her flirt on with Martin and Baldwin.

Rush (2013)

Two men talk next to a car in Rush.
Universal

Racing movies have had a bit of a renaissance in the last five years, with the excellent Ford v Ferrari starring Christian Bale, the just-ok Ferrari with Adam Driver, and the mediocre Gran Turismo movie from last year. Over a decade ago, there was another racing movie that, despite its prolific director (Ron Howard) and starry cast (led by Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth), didn’t get its due: Rush.

Rush chronicles the real-life rivalry between professional race car drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda in the 1970s. In the heat of competition, with one man constantly trying to best the other, the film showcases their recklessness in their pursuit of glory and the respect each man ultimately wins from the other. It’s not hip to say that Ron Howard is a great director, and while he’s had his fair share of stinkers, this isn’t one of them. In fact, it’s one of his best pictures, and it deserves a watch or two.

Rush is streaming on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
10 most underrated The X-Files episodes ever, ranked
10 most underrated The X-Files episodes ever, ranked

It's safe to say The X-Files is one of the most famous and prolific shows in TV history. Running for 11 seasons over 25 years -- and even spawning two theatrically released feature films -- the show was a massive success. And thanks to our modern streaming era, The X-Files continues to live on, being discovered by newcomers and rediscovered by fans who love rewatching their favorite episodes.

While some X-Files episodes receive eternal praise and adoration (like season 3' Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose and season 5's Bad Blood), others have sadly never gotten their proper dues. If you're an X-Files fan or just anyone who loves sci-fi and a good spooky mystery, check out these underrated episodes that often sit unfairly in the shadows of the more notable ones.
10. Mulder and Scully Meet the Were-Monster (Season 10, Episode 3)

Read more
3 British crime shows on Netflix you should watch in March
Richard Madden in Bodyguard.

It’s in part thanks to Netflix that we have seen such a significant boom in the number of British shows that Americans are obsessed with. And Britain is just one country that Netflix and other streaming services have started to regularly export TV from. If you’re someone who loves a great British crime drama, though, Netflix still has one of the deepest benches of shows of that genre.

From shows that Netflix itself financed to others that it simply exported from the U.K., this list includes three great British crime dramas that ar worth checking out, especially if you’re just getting your feet wet.
Bodyguard (2018)
Bodyguard | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
Although it only ran for a single season, Bodyguard took the entire internet by storm when it first premiered -- and with good reason. The show follows a war veteran who is assigned to a security detail for the home secretary, who is described by some who know her as a sociopath.
As he deals with literal and psychological scars from his time serving in the war, this soldier also has to deal with his prickly new boss and the very real threats to her life. Thanks to a riveting central performance from Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden, as well as some incredibly precise plotting, Bodyguard manages to be thrilling whether you know anything about the intricacies of British politics or not. 

Read more
3 underrated rom-coms that are perfect to watch for the winter
A man carries a woman in About Time.

As winter drags on, you may be thinking that you need a pick-me-up wherever you can get one. For many, the best form of pick-me-up is a rom-com, even if it isn't a particularly good one. Of course, there are plenty of genuinely great rom-coms, but once you've made your way through the most obvious titles, the well can begin to run dry.

Although they don't make as many rom-coms as they used to, there are still plenty of great romantic comedies out there if you're willing to look. We've pulled together three of the most underrated for your viewing pleasure below.
About Time (2013)
About Time Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Rachel McAdams Movie HD

Read more