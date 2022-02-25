  1. Movies & TV

New this week: Studio 666, The Godfather, The Desperate Hour

Jason Struss
By

After a barren January that saw only a handful of noteworthy new releases in movie theaters, February promises to deliver a wide variety of films. This weekend offers three diverse movies to suit anyone’s mood: A horror-comedy starring one of modern rock’s most popular bands, a restored masterpiece, and a thriller from the director of Dead Calm.

It can be hard to figure out what you should spend your hard-earned dollars on, so Digital Trends will round up movie reviews from leading print and online publications to give you a comprehensive critical consensus of the films that are opening each weekend.

Studio 666

Most positive review: “Some horror films make you scream out of fear; Studio 666 instead makes you want to scream just for the thrill of it — a roller coaster ride through a tsunami of blood, while the Foo Fighters rage into the mike.” — Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

Average review: “Unfortunately, although Studio 666 is clearly a lark for the band, the film rarely builds much comedic momentum, primarily because the group’s back-and-forth tends toward sophomoric name-calling and awkward line readings.” — Tim Grierson, Screen Daily

Most negative review: “But there is an awful lot of terrible wooden acting from everyone else, together with sub-Ghostbusters visual effects, for which the movie expects fan base forgiveness.” — Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

Consensus:  Studio 666 is for die-hard Foo Fighters fans only. Even retro horror devotees who love the Evil Dead movies will be disappointed by this pale imitation.

The Desperate Hour

Most positive review: “Naomi Watts anchors every beat and every frame with a tangible despair, delivering a full-throated, full-bodied performance which the film rightly zeroes in on as its most volatile, unpredictable facet.” — Siddhant Adlakha, Observer

Average review: Desperate Hour is well-intentioned, and there are flashes of genuine dramatic tension, thanks to Watts’ performance. Mostly, though, it feels contrived and heavy-handed, with nothing really new to say about this well-traveled subject matter.” — Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

Most negative review: “In the final act, when the film abandons any connection to reality altogether, it becomes abundantly clear that Noyce and screenwriter Chris Sparling are merely using these all-too-familiar tragedies as a shameless way of generating emotional stakes to enliven the painfully generic thriller tropes that are the real, and weak, backbone of the film.” — Derek Smith, Slant Magazine

Consensus:  Despite a strong performance from star Naomi Watts, The Desperate Hour can’t rise above its own mediocrity. A decent opening gives way to absurd contrivances and a final act that throws all realism and credibility out the window.

The Godfather 50th Anniversary

Most positive review: “Coppola was to follow his epic masterpiece with the equally ambitious and audacious The Godfather Part II, a sequel/prequel that is often thought of as even better. Brilliant though that second film is, I think the original will always have the edge in its simplicity, clarity, and brutal power.” — Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

Average review: “The Godfather is the most memorable, most influential, most quoted, most beloved, most discussed, most imitated, most revered, and most entertaining American movie ever made.” — Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

Most negative review: None exist.

Consensus: A half century after its debut, The Godfather still holds up as one of the best movies ever made. With a 4K image restoration, modern audiences can see the film as moviegoers did in 1972 in all of its shadowy, sepia-toned glory.

Editors' Recommendations

This concept reimagines the original Mac if it came out today

A mock-up of a redesigned original Mac computer.

What the Steam Deck does that your PC doesn’t

Someone playing the Steam Deck.

The best cheap printers for 2022

laser printer vs inkjet canon pixma mg6820

The best upcoming PS5 games

Peter and Miles from Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The best all-in-one computers for 2022

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

The best wireless routers for 2022

Netgear's Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band router

How the Steam Deck dares to untether PC gaming from the PC

Someone playing the Steam Deck.

Apple Spring event: iPhone SE, iPad Air, and a mysterious Mac

Apple's Tim Cook at an Apple event

Best 17-inch laptop deals for February 2022

Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

Elden Ring beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks to get started

Elden Ring's hero shines a torch in a fleshy cave.

Sean Penn is filming a doc in Ukraine during the invasion

Sean Penn in Flag Day.

How the video game industry is aiding Ukraine

A family in a bombed-out home in This War of Mine

Elden Ring had a gigantic opening day on PC

Characters fighting on horseback in Elden Ring.