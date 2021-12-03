New Peacemaker trailer pushes John Cena’s antihero to his limit

The Suicide Squad introduced John Cena’s Peacemaker as a man who had no problem killing anyone in the name of peace, even if it came down to murdering his teammates. However, HBO Max’s new Peacemaker trailer finally finds a line that Christopher Smith (Cena) won’t cross. Peacemaker has previously claimed that he would kill “men, women, and children,” but that last part may have been a lie. Because when given the chance to take out his latest target, Peacemaker hesitates because it would also endanger the target’s child.

By his own admission, Peacemaker isn’t given to moments of introspection. He has a very uncomplicated view of life and his place as a “superhero.” But this crisis of conscience actually gives Peacemaker pause and forces him to question what he’s doing. That’s bad news for Peacemaker’s new boss, Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji). We don’t know much about Murn yet, but he has enough sway with the government to keep Peacemaker out of jail as long as he takes out high-value targets. And according to Murn, the world needs a man like Peacemaker who is willing to take those shots.

Freddie Stroma is also making his DC debut as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, another armed “hero” who has very few qualms about anything. In fact, Vigilante demonstrates even less self-awareness than Peacemaker himself. But if Peacemaker was expecting moral support from agents Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee), then he can think again. Emilia and John hate Peacemaker after previously dealing with him in The Suicide Squad. Only their new teammate, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), appears to have any affection toward Peacemaker. But that may change when he almost gets both of them killed in the latest trailer.

The trailer also sheds light on Peacemaker’s contentious relationship with his father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick). Mr. Smith views his son as a failure, and nothing Peacemaker can say will ever change his mind. The only one who loves Peacemaker unconditionally is Eagly, his pet eagle.

Lochlyn Munro also stars in the series as Larry Fitzgibbon, alongside Annie Chang as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Elizabeth Ludlow as Keeya, Rizwan Manji as Jamil, Nhut Le as Judomaster, Alison Araya as Amber, and Lenny Jacobson as Evan.

James Gunn wrote and directed all eight episodes of Peacemaker’s first season. The show will debut on HBO Max on January 13, 2022.

