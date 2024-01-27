 Skip to main content
Nigeria vs Cameroon live stream: Can you watch AFCON for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage commences Saturday with a pair of matches. The second of those will be a matchup between a pair of group-stage runners-up, as Group A’s Nigeria will battle Group C’s Cameroon for a spot in the quarterfinals.

If you live in the United States, this must-watch match will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports 4 and beIN Sports 5. If you don’t have cable or don’t have access to any of those channels, we’re here with a rundown of some different ways you can watch a live stream of Nigeria vs Cameroon for free.

The Best Way to Watch Nigeria vs Cameroon

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

Typically, the one drawback with Sling, which is one of the cheapest and most simple live-TV streaming services out there, is that it doesn’t come with a free trial. But while that’s true for the Sling base packages, the “Soccer Pass” package can currently be had for free for your first three days, and then it’s just $5 per month after that. It comes with just four channels, but three of those are beIN Sports, beIN Sports Xtra and beIN Sports En Español, giving you everything you need to watch every AFCON match.

Is There Another Free Nigeria vs Cameroon Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
.

If you’ve already used up your free three-day Sling trial, or if you’re simply looking for another option, Fubo is the only other way you can watch a free live stream of the match. The Fubo “Pro” plan includes 180-plus total channels, including every single beIN Sports channel–beIN Sports, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports En Español and beIN Sports 4, 5, 6, 7, 8. This option normally costs $80 per month, but it comes with a free seven-day trial, meaning you could watch all of the Round of 16 before needing to pay anything.

How to Watch the Nigeria vs Cameroon Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re out of the country but you’re trying to use a US-only streaming service such as Sling or Fubo, you can try a virtual private network (VPN), which hides/alters your location and lets you access sites in the United States even while abroad. There are plenty of good VPN’s to choose from, but NordVPN is highly recommended. It’s safe, doesn’t limit your streaming speeds and is dirt-cheap if you decide to pay long-term. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try it out risk-free.

