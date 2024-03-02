 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nuggets vs Lakers live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a battle of Western Conference heavyweights tonight.

The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ABC. If you don’t have cable or you’re looking to cut the cord, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including some free options.

The Best Way to Watch the Nuggets vs Lakers Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial (you can find some of those options below), but we’re starting here because it currently has the best sale of any streaming service. The “Sling Orange” channel package, which includes ESPN3 (which broadcasts all NBA games that are on ABC) among its 32 channels, normally costs $40 per month. That’s already relatively cheap for a cable-replacing streaming service, but right now it costs just $15 for your first month, plus you can add on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all at no added cost.

Related

Once you sign up, you can watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live on the Sling app or website, or you can watch on the ESPN app or website by signing in with your Sling credentials.

Is There a Free Nuggets vs Lakers Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Just want to watch the game for free? Then Fubo is the way to go, as the “Pro” channel package includes ABC (live in most markets) and comes with a seven-day free trial. Plus, if you decide you want to keep it longer than that, you’ll get $20 off your first month.

If you’ve used your free trial of Fubo already, then you can also try out YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. Both include ABC in most markets, and both offer a five-day free trial.

Like with Sling, you can watch a live stream of the game either on the actual app of whatever streaming service you sign up for, or you can watch on the ESPN app with your log-in info.

Other Ways to Watch the Nuggets vs Lakers Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you simply don’t care about a free trial or any first-month deals, and you just want a good long-term streaming service, you can go with Hulu With Live TV. It doesn’t have a free trial, and it’s not as cheap as Sling, but it has 70-plus channels (including ABC in most markets) and it includes the Hulu streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ all at no extra cost. That’s good value.

How to Watch the Nuggets vs Lakers Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Even if you’re not in the United States, you can watch one of the aforementioned streaming services with the use of a virtual private network (VPN). VPN’s hide your location and let you stream US-only (or the country of your choosing) content as if you were physically located there.

NordVPN is easily one of the best VPN services out there, and while it doesn’t offer a typical free trial, you can get your money back within 30 days of signing up for any reason.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
