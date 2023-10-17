 Skip to main content
Don’t let these 3 October hidden streaming movie gems fly under your radar

David Caballero
By

New high-profile releases come every month to most major streaming platforms. Whether it’s highly anticipated new releases or classic films making their return, these movies attract audiences’ attention, ruling the streaming charts and remaining popular throughout the month and beyond. In October, you can check out the best new movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more to find something to watch this spooky season.

However, several smaller, underrated, and often overlooked movies also make their way to streaming services, even if they don’t attract the same attention as the more conventional offerings. These unsung films are just as worthy of audiences’ attention, even if they lack the same name recognition as other, more popular pictures. Indeed, these movies are among the best underrated hidden gems to watch this October for fans of new and exciting films.

It Follows (2014)

Maika Monroe bound to a chair with a man shining a flashlight behind her in It Follows.
Image via The Weinstein Company

Maika Monroe stars in the 2014 horror movie It Follows. The plot centers on Jay, a young woman stalked by a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter. Keir Gilchrist and Olivia Luccardi also star in the film, written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, who remains one of the most promising and underrated writer-directors.

Although It Follows was a sleeper hit on its original release and received significant praise from critics, it remains an unfairly underappreciated horror gem. The highly competitive horror landscape makes several worthy films slip through the cracks, even if they enjoy a fair amount of success during their initial release. Still, It Follows deserves its followers, as it offers an even mix of thrills and thought-provoking chills that make it a memorable and refreshing entry into the horror genre and one of the best horror movies on Hulu.

It Follows is available on Hulu.

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Kurt Russell as Franklin Hunt standing among other men in the film Bone Tomahawk.
Image via RLJ Entertainment

The Western genre has slowly made a comeback in recent years, largely thanks to ambitious and refreshing films like Bone Tomahawk. Kurt Russell leads an impressive cast that includes Patrick Wilson, Matthew Fox, and Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins, in the story of a small-town sheriff leading a party to rescue three people from a band of cannibalistic cave-dwellers.

You would think a film about cowboys shooting cannibals would have been more popular. Alas, Bone Tomahawk remains a highly underrated effort from writer-director S. Craig Zahler. Elevated by Russell’s ever-reliable star power and an equally committed supporting cast, Bone Tomahawk is the perfect blend of gore, Western action, and thrills. Few films are more ideal to watch this October than this Western nightmare.

Bone Tomahawk is available on Tubi.

Werewolves Within (2021)

The cast of the 2021 movie Werewolves Within hiding behind a wall.
Image via IFC Films

Video game adaptations are infamous for being bad, but Werewolves Within is the exception. Josh Ruben directs an ensemble cast that includes Sam Richardson, Cheyenne Jackson, and Harvey Guillén in a film about a group of small-town inhabitants trapped by a snowstorm who begin to suspect one of them is a werewolf.

Werewolves Within is among the all-time best video game movies. It expertly captures its source material’s essence, effortlessly balancing comedy and bloody chills while remaining compelling and entertaining. Despite the considerable critical acclaim, Werewolves Within remains underrated among mainstream audiences, but it’s high time we change that. The film is a riot deserving of every praise it’s gotten and more, and there is no better way to spend an October night than watching this hilarious and spooky horror-comedy.

Werewolves Within is available on Hulu.

