Opus trailer: Ayo Edebiri investigates a creepy cult in A24 thriller

The literal cult of celebrity is explored in the official trailer for Opus, an upcoming thriller from A24.

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri plays a young writer invited to the secluded compound of Moretti (John Malkovich), an international pop star who disappeared 30 years ago. Edebiri’s character learns that Moretti’s cult of diehard fans populates the compound. The more she investigates the compound, the more she learns about Moretti’s sinister plan.

“Is this not alarming to you?” a concerned Edebiri says to Juliette Lewis’ character.

Opus’ ensemble features Rosario Dawson, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Young Mazino, Stephanie Suganami, and Tony Hale.

Edebiri is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Sydney Adamu on The Bear. Edebiri previously starred in Bottoms, Theater Camp, and Inside Out 2.

Opus is written and directed by Mark Anthony Green in his feature directorial debut. Green previously worked at GQ magazine and directed the short Trapeze, U.S.A. Green produces Opus with Collin Creighton, Brad Weston, Poppy Hanks, Jelani Johnson, and Josh Bachove.

Opus is scheduled to premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 27. On the Sundance official site, it reads: “Amidst eye-catching, synthy musical numbers and the enigmatic desert compound, the facade of civility gradually erodes between the pair, revealing the underbelly of a tense, psychosocial game of cat and mouse. Opus offers an electric, clever indictment of the literal cult of celebrity, presenting characters and dangers within a symphonic ambience — giving way to a foreboding ease through which power is generated and embedded within pop culture.”

Opus opens in theaters on March 14.