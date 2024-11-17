 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Paul Mescal will host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in December

By
Paul Mescal wields a sword and stares.
Paramount Pictures

Few movie stars have been hitting the promotional circuit more wholeheartedly than Paul Mescal, who is currently selling Gladiator II. During an interstitial on the Nov. 16 episode of Saturday Night Live, we learned that that promotional tour as the show’s host. Shaboozey will be the show’s musical guest. Mescal will host the Dec. 7 show, which will be the show’s first episode following a three-week hiatus for Thanksgiving.

The episode is set to air two weeks after Gladiator II hits theaters. Mescal stars in the movie as Hanno, a former heir to the Roman empire who is forced to return to his home nation as a gladiator. This will be his first time serving as the sketch comedy show’s host.

Since starring in Normal People in 2020, Mescal has rapidly emerged as one of several young movie stars who may represent the future of Hollywood. He’s already earned himself one Oscar nomination for his performance in Aftersun, but Gladiator II represents his most mainstream movie role to date.

Recommended Videos

Saturday Night Live, meanwhile, is in the midst of celebrating its 50th season, and that season has already seen Ariana Grande, Jean Smart, Nate Bargatze, Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, and Charli XCX serve as hosts.

Related

The show will fully commemorate its 50th season with an episode on Feb. 16 that will air during prime time. Thus far in his career, Mescal has not done much straightforward comedy, and it will be interesting to see how he works within the confines of Saturday Night Live, which some talented actors handle better than others.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Where to watch Commanders vs. Bengals: NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football live stream
Joe Burrow holds a football and sets up to throw.

Week 3 of the NFL season concludes with a special Monday Night Football doubleheader. In the night's second game, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (1-1) head to Ohio to play Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call, with reporter Lisa Salters and rules analyst Russell Yurk providing updates throughout the night.

It wasn't a pretty Week 2 performance in Washington, but the Commanders managed to defeat the Giants 21-18 despite failing to score a touchdown. While Washington found a way to win, Cincinnati lost the game to the Kansas City Chiefs in the closing moments. After a pass interference penalty kept the Chiefs' drive alive, kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning field goal to beat the Bengals 26-25.
Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream on ABC and ESPN+
https://twitter.com/JoeyDeBerardino/status/1836833662681113046

Read more
How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins on Thursday Night Football
Josh Allen stares on the football field.

Thursday Night Football returns to Prime Video for the 2024 NFL season. Tonight's Week 2 game features Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (1-0) flying to South Beach to take on Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins (1-0). This is a matchup between AFC East rivals. The last time these two teams played was in Week 18 of last season, with the Bills winning 21-14 to clinch their fourth straight division title.

Thursday night's game feels more important than usual for only the second week of the season because of the divisional component. The winner will have the inside track in the race for the AFC East. Below, you'll find live-stream information on how to watch Thursday Night Football.
When and where is the game between the Bills and Dolphins?
https://twitter.com/NFLonPrime/status/1833959683863838841

Read more
Lorne Michaels is in over his head in new Saturday Night trailer
A man stares at a post-it board.

It's only live television. What could go wrong? For Lorne Michaels, literally everything. The latest trailer for Sony's Saturday Night chronicles the chaotic first episode of Saturday Night Live.

October 11, 1975. It's 10 p.m. ET, and Saturday Night Live will air its first show in 90 minutes. Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) is scrambling to put the finishing touches on his sketch show. To say things get chaotic would be an understatement. The set falls apart, the cast disappears, and the crew rebels against Michaels. NBC executive Dick Ebersol (Cooper Hoffman) believes the network wants the show to fail.

Read more