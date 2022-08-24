 Skip to main content
Pinocchio comes to life in Disney+’s new live-action trailer

Blair Marnell
By

Pinocchio may not have been the first animated film produced by Walt Disney, but it has a major place in Disney lore. The 1940 animated classic still holds up well 82 years after its initial release, and its signature song, When You Wish Upon a Star, has become an anthem for the entire Disney company. For this year’s Disney+ Day, the studio is releasing a big-budget, live-action remake of Pinocchio. And this CGI wooden puppet looks uncannily like his conventionally animated counterpart in the new trailer.

It’s a classic story based upon Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio, and all of the familiar beats from the animated film are here. The trailer depicts Pinocchio’s first meeting with his adoptive father, Geppetto, as played by Tom Hanks. Pinocchio truly seems to love Geppetto, but he can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble. That’s why the Blue Fairy made Jiminy Cricket act as Pinocchio’s conscience. But there’s only so much a cricket can do when Pinocchio faces temptation.

Disney's Pinocchio from the forthcoming live-action remake.

The trailer shies away from depicting the horrors of Pleasure Island, which were really disturbing even in the animated flick. But we do see that Geppetto and Pinocchio become separated by their trials. And the only way Pinocchio can reunite with his father is by going deep within the belly of the great whale, Monstro.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth provides the voice of Pinocchio, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John Worthington Foulfellow, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, Luke Evans as The Coachman, Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli, and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Robert Zemeckis directed the remake and co-wrote the script with Chris Weitz. It will debut on Disney+ Day on September 8.

