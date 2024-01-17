Pistons vs Timberwolves live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Detroit Pistons take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA action on Wednesday night. It’s a matchup of teams at the complete opposite ends of the standings, but a showdown between young stars Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards makes this one to watch.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on Bally Sports Detroit Extra (Pistons markets) and Bally Sports North (Timberwolves markets), but whether you live in or out of market, you still have lots of different ways you can watch a live stream of the game. Here’s a rundown of all your options.

The Best Way to Watch Pistons vs Timberwolves Live Stream

No matter where you live in the United States, Fubo will get you a live stream of the Pistons vs Timberwolves. For those who live locally, Bally Sports Detroit Extra (in Pistons markets) and Bally Sports North (in Timberwolves markets) are both included in the Fubo “Pro” plan. And if you live somewhere else in the US where the game isn’t be televised, you can include an add-on of NBA League Pass, which lets you watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game during the regular season. Both the “Pro” plan and any add-ons can be included with a seven-day Fubo free trial.

Is There a Free Pistons vs Timberwolves Live Stream?

We already mentioned Fubo, which is your first and easiest option to watch a free live stream of the game. However, if you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, there are still same other ways to stream the game at no initial cost. DirecTV Stream‘s “Choice” package includes both Bally Sports Detroit Extra and Bally Sports North in local markets, while NBA League Pass is available as an add-on, letting you watch the game live from out of market. As is the case with Fubo, you can include any package and any add-on you want with your DirecTV Stream free trial.

While Fubo and DirecTV Stream are full-on cable-replacing streaming services with over 100 live TV channels, you can also go the direction of Bally Sports+ if you’re looking for something a little more basic. This option simply lets you watch a live stream of your local Bally Sports network if you live in market. It also comes with a free seven-day trial.

For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is also available through Amazon Prime Channels. You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime to sign up, but you can get a free trial of both Prime and the League Pass Channel.

How to Watch the Pistons vs Timberwolves Live Stream from Abroad

Most streaming services are location-restricted, meaning if you travel outside of the United States you won’t be able to watch. One way to work around that is through a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your IP address and lets you browse or stream as if you were still at home. NordVPN is our recommendation, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, letting you try it out risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations