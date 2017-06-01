The road is long and bloody in new ‘Preacher’ season 2 trailer

Why it matters to you The new trailer for Season 2 of Preacher suggests that the hit AMC series is finally going to align more closely with the wildly popular comic book series that inspired it.

The first season of AMC’s hit series Preacher introduced most of the story’s major players, and now the show is sending them on the road in the second season.

AMC released a new, full-length trailer for Season 2 of Preacher, and the preview makes it abundantly clear that the show isn’t easing off the irreverent, over-the-top tone it borrowed from the comic book series that inspired it.

Developed for television by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad, Neighbors) with showrunner Sam Catlin (Breaking Bad) at the helm, Preacher follows a Texas preacher played by Dominic Cooper who becomes the host of a powerful and holy (or possibly unholy) entity that gives him the ability to make others do as he commands. His new powers attract the attention of a number of characters — human and otherwise — and he soon finds himself allied with his dangerous ex-girlfriend Tulip (Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga) and a drunken Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as he deals with what all of this means for him, his faith, and the rest of the world.

Preacher is based on the comic book series of the same name created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon, and while the first season diverged significantly from the comic, the second season appears to be sliding into a more familiar narrative for fans of the source material. The original comic focused on the title character’s globe-spanning mission to find God, who had gone missing from heaven, and make Him pay for the mess he’d made on Earth. The trailer for the series’ second season appears to adopt that road-trip story for the screen and bring the live-action show in line with the focus of the original.

The second season of Preacher is expected to span 13 episodes, and will introduce at least six new cast members in unidentified roles, including Noah Taylor (Game of Thrones), Pip Torrens (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Julie Ann Emery (Fargo) Malcolm Barrett (War on Everyone), Ronald Guttman (Homeland), and Justin Prentice (13 Reasons Why). Returning cast members include Graham McTavish as The Saint of Killers, who gets quite a bit of screen time in the trailer.

The second season of Preacher premieres Sunday, June 25, on AMC.