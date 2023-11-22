 Skip to main content
3 best Prime Video movies to watch for Thanksgiving

Joe Allen
By

Once the meal’s been eaten, nobody wants to do anything too taxing. That’s part of what makes Thanksgiving the perfect day to catch up on a great movie or to rewatch an old favorite.

If you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime with the goal of getting a jump on Black Friday, then you also have access to a pretty solid lineup of movies and TV shows that are all worth exploring. Here are three movies now available on Prime Video that would be perfect to watch when you’re still hungover from an extra-large slice of pie:

The Firm (1993)

The Firm (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Featuring a non-action movie Tom Cruise at the height of his stardom, The Firm follows a young lawyer who joins a high-powered firm only to discover that most of their clients are actually in the mob. From there, an entire vast conspiracy unfolds as Cruise’s lawyer attempts to take down his employers.

It’s an over-the-top ’90s blockbuster that features a cast absolutely stuffed with great actors, including Holly Hunter, Gene Hackman, Wilford Brimley, and what feels like a dozen others. The Firm might not be the most serious movie ever made, but that’s part of the fun of watching its many twists and turns as they unfold.

Wonder Woman (2017)

WONDER WOMAN - Official Trailer [HD]

A movie that had sky-high expectations and undoubtedly met them, Wonder Woman felt genuinely revolutionary when it was first released in 2017. The film, which is set during World War II and follows its titular character as she leaves the world of the Amazons and discovers the terrors of the real world, is buoyed in large part by the excellent chemistry between leads Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

It may be leaden down with a fairly conventional third act, but Wonder Woman is a pretty unmitigated triumph, not just because of what it meant for little girls to get a superhero of their own, but because the movie is genuinely great. (For related content, check out who should be the next Wonder Woman?)

Moneyball (2011)

One of the great sports movies ever made, Moneyball tells the story of Billy Beane’s decision to reinvent baseball by relying on analytics instead of tried and true scouting reports. While that may sound like a dry story, it turns into the ultimate underdog tale as Beane’s Oakland A’s go on a remarkable 20-game win streak in spite of the fact that they have basically no major stars.

Thanks to some sharp filmmaking, the single greatest performance of Brad Pitt‘s career, and an Aaron Sorkin script, Moneyball is a sports movie about what it means to love baseball, and it’s a beautiful thing to behold.

Topics
