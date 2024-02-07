 Skip to main content
PSG vs Brest live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Two of the top three teams in Ligue 1 will match up in the Coupe de France Round of 16 on Wednesday, when Paris Saint-Germain takes on Brest at the Parc des Princes. After winning the cup six times in a seven-year span, PSG have fallen in the Round of 16 in two consecutive years, but they’re still certainly favorites here against a Brest side that has advanced to the quarterfinals just five times since 1998.

In the United States, the match kicks off at 3:10 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 2. That gives us a handful of different live stream options, including some free ways to watch.

The Best Way to Watch PSG vs Brest

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

There’s no Sling free trial (you can check out some free options below), but we’ll start here because it’s by far the cheapest long-term option that includes Fox Sports 2. The “Sling Blue” package plus “Sports Extra” add-on will get you both Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, and it’s currently on sale for just $26 for your first month. It will move to $51 per month after that, but that’s still cheaper than any other live-TV streaming services with FS2.

Is There a Free PSG vs Brest Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
Digital Trends

As previously mentioned, Sling is the cheapest long-term option, but if you’re simply looking to watch PSG vs Brest at no cost, then there are three different options to choose from. The Fubo “Pro” plan, YouTube TV‘s base plan and DirecTV Stream “Ultimate” package all include Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, and they all come with a free trial. The Fubo free trial is seven days, while the other two will last just five days, but any will work perfectly for watching today’s match.

Other Ways to Watch the PSG vs Brest Live Stream

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Hulu With Live TV doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s worth including here because it does offer good value if you’re looking for something long-term. It costs $77 per month and has 75-plus total live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, plus it comes with the Hulu library, Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

How to Watch the PSG vs Brest Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) can mask your IP address, allowing to get around those pesky geo-blocked sites and use US-only streaming services even if you’re physically outside of the United States. You can take a closer look at some of the best VPN deals available right now, or you can get with NordVPN, which has 600-plus servers and thus offers some of the fastest streaming speeds of any VPN. It’s also on sale right now, but they’ll give you your money back within 30 days if you don’t like it for any reason.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
