Real Madrid vs Girona live stream: Can you watch for free?

First place in La Liga is on the line Friday when Real Madrid take on Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid sit in first, but Girona are just two points back and looking to continue a magical run after being promoted just one season ago. These sides met in September, with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad rolling to a 3-0 victory.

This is one you don’t want to miss. If you’re in the United States, kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on both ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish). That gives us lots of live stream options, including some ways to watch Real Madrid vs Girona for free.

Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Girona Live Stream?

If you don’t mind watching the match in Spanish, then there are three separate options for watching a free live of Real Madrid vs Girona. The Fubo “Latino” package, the YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” and the DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” plan plus “Español” add-on all include ESPN Deportes and come with a separate free trial.

Watch Real Madrid vs Girona on ESPN+

While the above options will certainly work if you simply want to watch this match for free, ESPN+ may make more sense for a number of different reasons. If you want to watch in English, this is the only way to do so. If you want the cheapest long-term option for watching every La Liga match, ESPN+ is just $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu), while the aforementioned streaming services are all at least $33 per month. Or if you want as much soccer content as possible, it’s really difficult to beat ESPN+, which includes La Liga, Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and many other domestic leagues from around the world.

So, while there is no ESPN+ free trial, this is still going to be the best option for a lot of viewers.

Watch Real Madrid vs Girona Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can mask your IP address and allow you to access US-only sites such as ESPN+ even if you’re physically outside of the country. You can try out NordVPN to get started, as it’s safe, reliable, fast and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, or you can peruse our list of best VPN deals to find something else that fits you best.

