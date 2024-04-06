 Skip to main content
Roma vs Lazio live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

With a Top 4 spot still within reach, Roma welcome Lazio to Stadio Olimpico for another edition of the Rome Derby today. It’s always thoroughly compelling when these rivals square off, and this one–especially considering each side’s current place on the Serie A table–should be no different.

If you live in the United States, the match (12:00 p.m. ET start time) is exclusively on Paramount+. Despite that exclusivity, though, there are actually three different ways you can watch a live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Roma vs Lazio Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

In the United States, every Serie A match streams live on Paramount+. While an occasional match will make its way to CBS Sports Network, the large majority will only be available on Paramount+, such as this one.

Fortunately, while that seems like your live stream options would be limited, there are three separate ways you can Paramount+ for free.

The first, obviously, is through Paramount itself. There are two different plans, but the most basic, “Essential,” is all you need to watch Serie A. It normally costs $6 per month, but there’s a free seven-day trial, so you can try it out for a week–and watch today’s Derby della Capitale–before you need to pay anything.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, or you start a 30-day free trial of Prime, you can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. It’s the same live and on-demand content, same monthly price and same length of free trial. You’ll just watch on Amazon’s app or website instead of Paramount’s.

Lastly, DirecTV Stream is a live-TV streaming service intended to replace cable. But it also offers different streaming services as add-ons, including “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” (this is just the more expensive plan), and any of them can be included in your free five-day trial. You can then head over to the Paramount+ website or app, sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials, and watch the match.

How to Watch the Roma vs Lazio Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re outside of the United States, you can still watch the match on Paramount+, Amazon Prime or DirecTV Stream if you also use a virtual private network (VPN). Among doing many other things, a VPN can hide your location via your IP address and connect you to a server in the United States, thus letting you watch US-only content if you’re abroad.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and very easy to use, so that’s what we would use for any type of live sports streaming. There’s no free trial, but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s no loss if you change your mind at any point within your first month.

