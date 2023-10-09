 Skip to main content
3 sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in October

Christine Persaud
By

Looking for some sci-fi in your life this month? The best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video consist of an eclectic mix of titles. You’ll find classic movies like Robocop and more recent films like Black Box.

If you’re looking for that hidden gem, a movie that might never have been on your radar but is worth checking out, we have you covered. We have short-listed sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in October. They all feature talented casts with a mix of exciting visual effects and mind-bending stories.

Alchemy of the Spirit (2022)

What’s real and what’s just an illusion? In Alchemy of the Spirit, Oliver (The Walking Dead’s Xander Berkeley) awakens to find that his wife Evelyn (Sarah Clarke, Twilight, Bosch) has died in her sleep. The magical, space and time-bending movie explores the very existence of the universe and the relationship between the physical realms and alternate dimensions.

If you’re looking for a sci-fi movie that will awaken every sense, create a fully immersive experience, and leave you with a sense of wonder, Alchemy of the Spirit fits the bill. It’s an artsier film but spreads the sci-fi genre’s wings to encompass an interesting exploration of the supernatural in a refreshingly unusual way.

Stream Alchemy of the Spirit on Prime Video.

Godzilla v. Kong (2021)

The monster film had everyone talking when it was initially released, combining two of the biggest blockbuster creatures from two of the most popular franchises of the kind. As a sequel to both Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla v. Kong pits these two gargantuan mortals in a bitter battle to the end.

A perfect story of good vs. evil, Kong is the hero here, commissioned to fight the big, bad Godzilla. The movie counts Alexander Skarsgård (The Northsman), Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kyle Chandler among its cast, and features plenty of eye-catching visual effects that make it a spectacle to behold.

Stream Godzilla v. Kong on Prime Video.

The Wave (2019)

Barbarian‘s Justin Long stars in The Wave as Frank, an insurance lawyer whose guilt over denying a policy payout for the family of a fireman who died leads to terrifying hallucinations. That’s only when, however, his inner fears are fueled by a hallucinogenic drug. He has an out-of-body experience about the board meeting where he delivers the judgment and those involved turn into demons.

A drug dealer named Aeolus (Tommy Flanagan) continues to offer medicinal remedies that keep transporting Frank to various mythical places, back and forth in time. The Wave received mixed reviews, with some comparing it to shows like The Twilight Zone and movies like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. So if those are up your alley, you might want to check this one out.

Stream The Wave on Prime Video.

