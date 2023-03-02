For one last time, the Roy family will battle for control over Waystar Royco in the fourth and final season of HBO’s Succession, which released its official trailer on Thursday morning.

In the season 3 finale, Logan Roy (The Independent’s Brian Cox) agreed on a deal with Lukas Matsson (The Northman’s Alexander Skarsgård) to sell Waystar Royco to GoJo. In the process, Logan stopped his three children — Kendall (Armageddon Time’s Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Run Rabbit Run’s Sarah Snook), and Roman (No Sudden Move’s Kieran Culkin) — from blocking the sale by stripping their voting rights away, making them powerless within the company.

The season four trailer depicts the Roy siblings preparing for battle against their father as they attempt to thwart the sale to GoJo. Meanwhile, Tom (The Assistant’s Matthew Macfadyen), who aided in Logan’s fight against the Roy siblings, finds himself in the crosshairs of the battle with his trusty sidekick, Cousin Greg (Cat Person’s Nicholas Braun), as he deals with the aftermath of turning against Shiv. Additionally, Connor Roy (The Dropout’s Alan Ruck) moves one step closer to his wedding.

Succession Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong (Downhill), who announced the fourth season would be the show’s last in a February 2023 interview with The New Yorker. Armstrong will executive produce alongside Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), Frank Rick (Veep), Kevin Messick (Vice), Jane Tranter (His Dark Materials), Mark Mylod (The Menu), Tony Roche (In The Loop), Scott Ferguson (The Normal Heart), Jon Brown (Avenue 5), Lucy Prebble (I Hate Suzie), Will Tracy (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), and Will Ferrell (Spirited).

Succession season 4 will consist of 10 episodes.

The final season of Succession premieres March 26 on HBO and HBO Max.

