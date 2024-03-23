Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Rick Barnes takes on his old team in the Round of 32 today, as second-seeded Tennessee battles No. 7 Texas for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Game-time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, though it depends on the UNC vs Michigan State game, as it will start about 30 minutes after the conclusion of that one. It will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable and want to watch March Madness online, we have several different options for watching a free live stream.

Is There a Free Texas vs Tennessee Live Stream?

There are three live-TV streaming services that have CBS and come with a free trial: YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

Any of those will work for watching a live stream of Texas vs Tennessee, but it is worth noting that if you’re trying to watch more tournament games, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream both include TBS, TNT and truTV (that’s all the channels that will telecast every tournament game), while Fubo does not.

As such, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are pretty clearly the superior options if you plan on watching any more of the tournament, but again, if you’re only interested in this game, there are some other CBS-only options.

The Paramount+ “with SHOWTIME” option includes a live stream of your local CBS channel. You can either get it through Paramount itself, or if you’re a Prime subscriber (Prime has a 30-day free trial if not), you can also get it through Amazon Prime Channels. These are basically the same thing, but they come with separate seven-day free trials, giving you a couple of different options.

Your last avenue is the March Madness Live app or website, which is home to every game of the entire tournament. You can watch for free for three hours before needing to sign in to a cable provider to continue watching.

How to Watch the Texas vs Tennessee Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is the perfect tool for streaming content that may otherwise be blocked in the country you currently reside in. Even if you normally live in the United States and are subscribed to one of the aforementioned streaming services, you still won’t be able to access them if you’re outside the US. But a VPN hides your IP address, allowing you to bypass those geo-locks and stream free of location-restrictions.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services thanks to its combination of speed, reliability and number of features. It’s also on sale right now, which we go over in our list of the best VPN deals.

