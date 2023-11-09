 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in November

Blair Marnell
By

If you’re coming to Hulu for your action fix, then you’ve come to the right place. Hulu may be owned and operated by Disney, but this streaming service is about as far from the Mickey Mouse Club as you can get. Hulu has all of the R-rated action flicks that just wouldn’t fit in at Disney+, Deadpool movies and Logan notwithstanding.

This month, two of our action picks are based on comic books, while the third is an all-timer in the action genre that won’t be hanging around on Hulu for much longer. These are the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in November.

Blade II (2001)

Norman Reedus and Wesley Snipes in Blade II.
New Line Cinema

Guillermo del Toro has never hidden his love for comic book movies, but some fans tend to forget that the Hellboy director also helmed Blade II. Wesley Snipes reprises his role as the half-human/half-vampire, Blade, alongside a pre-Walking Dead Norman Reedus as his new sidekick, Scud. Their first mission in this movie is to rescue Blade’s old mentor, Abraham Whistler (Kris Kristofferson), and cure him of his vampire infection.

However, the newly united trio has a much greater challenge when a new breed of vampires called Reapers threatens both humanity and vampires with a fast-spreading virus. The vampire lord Eli Damaskinos (Thomas Kretschmann) offers to make a truce with Blade against their mutual enemy if he teams up with the Bloodpack, a group of highly skilled vampire warriors who were assembled to kill Blade himself. One of the team’s members is Damaskinos’ own daughter, Nyssa (Leonor Varela), a beautiful vampire whose attraction to Blade is far from one-sided. But in this case, the enemies of Blade’s enemy are definitely not his friends.

Watch Blade II on Hulu.

Men in Black (1997)

Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in Men in Black.
Sony Pictures

All three of the Men in Black films starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are back on Hulu this month, but we have a soft spot for the original. Smith and Jones seem to effortlessly play off each other, and never more so than when Agents K and J are first teamed up in this origin story. Even the supporting cast turn in strong performances, including Vincent D’Onofrio’s hilarious turn as the film’s villain, Edgar, and Linda Fiorentino’s intriguing part as Dr. Laurel Weaver. Even Monk star Tony Shalhoub has a small part as an alien pawnbroker, Jack Jeebs.

The reason that Men in Black works so well is that it hits the ground running and it uses Smith’s J as an audience surrogate for the weirdness of the MiB organization itself. The film is so fast-paced that it’s over in just 98 minutes, and it leaves us wanting more every time.

Watch Men in Black on Hulu.

Die Hard (1988)

Bruce Willis crawling through a vent in "Die Hard."
20th Century Studios / 20th Century Studios

“Come out to the coast, we’ll get together, have a few laughs…” And oh, what laughs we’ve had with Die Hard, which is still a top-tier action flick 35 years after its release. Ideally, we’d like to stream this Christmas classic in December, but Hulu only has it through November 30. So make your plans to revisit it this month.

The beauty of this film is how well-constructed it is. The audience is with John McClane (Bruce Willis) every step of the way as his attempt to reconcile with his wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), is interrupted when Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) and his group of terrorists seize the Nakatomi building. Suddenly, McClane is the only cop within miles who can help free the hostages and save his wife. All in time for Christmas. “Ho, ho, ho.”

Watch Die Hard on Hulu.

