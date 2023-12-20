 Skip to main content
3 dramas on Freevee you should watch in December

Freevee is one of the best things about Amazon since it allows users to watch movies for free without subscribing to Prime Video. There are only two downsides to that arrangement. Freevee users have to watch ads to see their chosen films, and Prime Video doesn’t always make it easy to find new movies to watch on Freevee.

That’s why we’ve gone ahead and assembled this list of the three dramas on Freevee that you should watch in December. Two of our picks technically fall under the Western genre, but they have an abundance of drama as well. Our other pick for the month is a sports drama that uses the NFL as its backdrop.

News of the World (2020)

Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel in News of the World.
News of the World takes place in the aftermath of the Civil War as former Confederate officer, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), literally earns dimes for reading newspaper stories to live audiences while going from town to town. Kidd’s life is upended when he comes across Johanna (Helena Zengel), a young girl who was raised by the Kiowa tribe and speaks no English.

Upon learning that Johanna has lost both her birth parents and her Kiowa family, Kidd agrees to accompany her on a long trip to reunite her with her last living relatives. Unfortunately for the duo, they will come face-to-face with unexpected dangers along the way.

Watch News of the World on Freevee.

Draft Day (2014)

Kevin Costner and Jennifer Garner in Draft Day.
The NFL is prominently featured in Draft Day, which features Kevin Costner as Sonny Weaver Jr., the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. Sonny is already in a tenuous position after firing his father from coaching the team, and because he’s having an affair with Ali Parker (Jennifer Garner), the Browns’ finance manager.

Although trading for the No. 1 pick in the draft should be good news, Sonny is under enormous pressure to get a superstar for the team. And despite initially favoring quarterback Bo Callahan (Josh Pence), a rival player, Vontae Mack (Chadwick Boseman), causes Sonny to question whether Callahan is the best choice as his time to make a decision rapidly dwindles.

Watch Draft Day on Freevee.

The Homesman (2014)

Hilary Swank and Tommy Lee Jones in The Homesman.
The Homesman is the third film directed by Tommy Lee Jones, and he also co-wrote the script and headlined the movie. But perhaps Jones’ most impressive feat is the supporting cast he lined up for even the smallest roles, including Meryl Streep, John Lithgow, James Spader, Hailee Steinfeld, Tim Blake Nelson, Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Jesse Plemons, and William Fichtner.

Hilary Swank also has a starring role in The Homesman as Mary Bee Cuddy, a woman who is a little too independent for the men of 1854, all of whom consider her a spinster at the old age of 31. When no one else volunteers, Cuddy reluctantly agrees to escort three mentally ill women, Arabella Sours (Grace Gummer),  Theoline Belknapp (Miranda Otto), and Gro Svendsen (Sonja Richter), to a church where they can be cared for. Cuddy soon encounters a claim jumper, George Briggs (Jones), whom she bribes into accompanying her for protection. Even though Cuddy knows that she needs Briggs, she doesn’t fully trust him. But Cuddy’s problems go beyond trust, and not everyone in her party will make it to their destination.

Watch The Homesman on Freevee.

