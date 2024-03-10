 Skip to main content
3 great dramas on Freevee you should watch in March

Blair Marnell
By
A woman cowers in fear in Last Night in Soho.
Universal

Amazon subscribers can attest to the fact that there are a ton of movies on Freevee that you can watch for free. But a closer look at that massive library of titles reveals that most of the films in Freevee’s lineup aren’t very good. You’re going to have to scroll down for a long time to get past the made-for-video dreck that makes up the vast majority of Freevee’s movies.

Fortunately for you, you don’t have to work that hard to find something good. We’ve already found the three dramas on Freevee that you should watch in March, and they include an Oscar-winning performance by Charlize Theron, a mind-bending thriller, and the true story of a disgraced journalist.

Monster (2003)

Christina Ricci and Charlize Theron in Monster.
Newmarket Films

Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins made her directorial debut with Monster, a drama that cast Charlize Theron in the role that earned her an Oscar for Best Actress: Aileen “Lee” Wuornos. The film is based on Wuornos’ true story and follows her as she struggles to support herself as a prostitute before meeting and befriending Selby Wall (Wednesday‘s Christina Ricci).

Although Wuornos denies that she’s a lesbian, she ultimately does fall in love with Selby. But with no other way to support herself and Wall, Wuornos returns to prostitution. However, Wuornos’ paranoia over being raped soon leads her to murder her clients, which makes her a serial killer and an even bigger monster than the men who mistreated her.

Watch Monster on Freevee.

Last Night in Soho (2021)

A man and a woman run in Last Night in Soho.
Universal

Director Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho starts as a conventional drama about a young woman, Eloise “Ellie” Turner (Thomasin McKenzie), who is trying to find her place at a fashion college. But the film becomes something else entirely when Ellie begins experiencing vivid dreams in which she steps into the life of Sandie (Dune: Part Two‘s Anya Taylor-Joy), a singer on the rise in the 1960s.

As the visions continue, Ellie reinvents herself to be more like Sandie. However, Ellie also becomes convinced that Sandie was murdered by her lover, Jack (Matt Smith), and she is determined to find him and avenge Sandie. This belief slowly starts to drive Ellie insane, and she can no longer trust what she hears and sees to be real.

Watch Last Night in Soho on Freevee.

Shattered Glass (2003)

Stephen Glass and Charles Lane looking confused in Shattered Glass.
Lions Gate Films

The Star Wars prequels have unfairly saddled Hayden Christensen with the reputation that he can’t act very well. Shattered Glass pushes back on that assessment with one of the best performances in Christensen’s career. The film revolves around Stephen Glass (Christensen), a popular writer for New Republic who has a knack for writing entertaining stories. By contrast, Glass’ editor, Charles Lane (Peter Sarsgaard), is not very well-liked by his colleagues, but he still appreciates Glass’ contributions to the magazine.

While investigating how Glass landed his scoop on a hacking story, Forbes reporter Adam Penenberg (Steve Zahn) discovers that most, if not all, of Glass’ report was fabricated. At first, Lane defends his star reporter. But upon closer scrutiny, Glass’ house of cards begins to crumble, and he may take New Republic down with him.

Watch Shattered Glass on Freevee.

Blair Marnell
