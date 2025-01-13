 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 PBS shows you should watch in January 2025

By
Kate Phillips in Miss Scarlet.
Alibi

PBS has such a powerhouse lineup in January that we weren’t able to find a place for Antiques Roadshow when narrowing the choices down to three … and that’s one of the top shows on the Public Broadcast System! PBS has endured for decades by giving viewers programming options that the broadcast and cable channels wouldn’t. And that’s still true even in the streaming era.

Our picks for the three PBS shows you should watch in January include two British dramas returning for their fifth seasons, as well as the 11th season of another breakout hit.

Recommended Videos

There’s still plenty of time to catch the other new shows on PBS in January. You can even go back and revisit the great PBS shows to watch in December as well. Here are our three recommendations.

Related

When you’re done here, check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best new shows on Max, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and the best shows on Disney+.

Miss Scarlet

The cast of Miss Scarlet.
Alibi

Until recently, this show was called Miss Scarlet and the Duke, but Stuart Martin left the series, and his character, William Wellington, was written out of the show. This month, the newly renamed Miss Scarlet returns for its fifth season as Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) feels the need to prove her abilities as a private investigator once again now that the Duke is gone.

Detective Inspector Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard) is a new arrival at Scotland Yard, and he’s also Eliza’s best way to keep herself in the loop with the London police. However, Eliza’s interactions with Alexander soon go beyond professional interest, and it forces her to make decisions about what she really wants out of her life.

Watch Miss Scarlet on PBS.

All Creatures Great and Small

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small season 5.
Channel 5

All Creatures Great and Small is practically a British institution, and the modern revival series is back for a fifth season in January. This show started out in the late 1930s, as James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) joined a veterinary practice at Skeldale House alongside Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) and his younger brother, Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse).

Season 5 begins as the onset of World War II forces James to go to RAF Abingdon, even while his wife, Helen (Rachel Shenton), is left behind to take care of their baby son. Tristan is also back at Skeldale after an extended absence, but his place may have been usurped by Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose). And as the war progresses, tensions at Skeldale may continue to rise.

Watch All Creatures Great and Small on PBS.

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. in a promo picture for Finding Your Roots.

Beyond your immediate family, do you know who you really are or where you came from? Some families are better at keeping track of their lineage than others. But as Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. demonstrates, there’s always the potential for surprising revelations when you look back at your family’s history.

For 10 seasons, Gates has invited celebrity guests on to his program as he and his team present them with a detailed report about their family trees and even some distant relatives. Finding Your Roots season 11 will feature actors Kristen Bell, Laurence Fishburne, Debra Messing, Michael Imperioli, Melanie Lynskey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lea Salonga, Amanda Seyfried, Dax Shepard, and Sharon Stone, among other guests who are ready to learn more about themselves.

Watch Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on PBS.

Editors’ Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025
Julia Roberts sits at a table with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill.

Welcome to 2025. Christmas rom-coms are no longer in vogue, though feel free to continue watching Lindsay Lohan movies if your heart desires. The new selection of rom-coms in January is fairly light, an expected outcome after the holiday months provided a new crop of Christmas romances.

Nevertheless, there is still a stable of reliable rom-coms on Netflix. Take Notting Hill, for example. It's one of the iconic rom-coms from the golden era of the 1990s with two undeniable stars. Notting Hill is one of our recommendations this month. Other picks include a 1980s teen comedy and a wedding adventure.

Read more
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in January 2025
A man sits on a building in The Walk.

What's new on Hulu in January? Fans of Keanu Reeves will be happy to learn that the first three John Wick movies are now streaming. Speaking of franchises, the Paul Blart and Insidious movies are now in Hulu's library. Other new movies this month include Mr. Deeds, The Town, Heat, Paddington, and American Psycho.

If none of those movies appeal to you, have no fear. Hulu has plenty of other movies to satisfy fans of every genre. If you're looking to try something new, check out one of these three underrated movies for your next watch. Our recommendations include an interesting biopic about a daredevil, a workplace comedy, and a wild horror film.

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025
A man that holds ropes on a ship for In the Heart of the Sea.

Welcome to January. A new month means more movies are heading to Netflix. Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are teaming up in the new action comedy Back in Action, which starts streaming on January 17. Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is already one of the most popular movies on Netflix. You can also see if Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is worth the hype.

While the high-profile movies dominate the Netflix homepage, there are thousands of other movies ready to be streamed. Some of them are extremely underrated and deserve a new audience. These five films fit the mold. Our choices include a Ron Howard epic, a Fast and Furious entry, and a charming crime comedy.

Read more