3 rom-coms on Hulu you need to watch in November

Much like romance itself, finding rom-coms on Hulu is a lot harder than it should be. Disney’s mature streamer is pretty good about telling us what’s new on Hulu, but less so when it comes to rom-coms in specific. Romantic drama films get their own category in Hulu’s search engine, but rom-coms do not.

Fortunately, it’s not impossible to find a good romantic comedy or three on Hulu. This month, our picks include Adam Sandler’s best rom-com, a modern take on a conventional office romance, and an independent film with a cast to die for. These are the three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch in November.

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Adam Sandler has had a lot of comedic duds over the last quarter century, but he deserves credit for the films that land. The Wedding Singer remains one of Sandler’s best movies more than 25 years after its release, thanks in large part to his chemistry with Drew Barrymore. Sandler plays the titular wedding singer, Robbie Hart, a man who is abandoned by his own fiancée, Linda (Angela Featherstone), on the day of their wedding because she feels that he gave up too easily on his dreams of being a rock star.

While nursing a broken heart, Robbie befriends Julia Sullivan (Barrymore) and helps her plan her wedding to Glenn Gulia (Matthew Glave). But the more time that Robbie and Julia spend together, the more passionate they become about each other, even if they have trouble getting on the same page for a potential relationship.

The Hating Game (2021)

We predict that there are a lot of romantic comedies are in Lucy Hale’s future. And she has a pretty good one right here in The Hating Game. In this film, Hale plays Lucy Hutton, a young woman who works for a book publisher that has just merged with its rival. With the merger comes Joshua “Josh” Templeman (Austin Stowell), a man whom Lucy initially despises. In fact, Lucy and Josh hate each other so much that they make a bet: whoever doesn’t get the promotion in their department has to quit the company.

Yet, over time, neither Lucy nor Josh can deny that they are attracted to each other. However, Lucy begins to suspect that Josh is using their potential romance to screw her out of a job, and she may respond in kind.

Sleeping with Other People (2015)

For a rom-com that barely anyone saw, Sleeping With Other People has a ridiculously stacked cast including Alison Brie (Spin Me Around) and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) in the leading roles, plus Adam Scott, Katherine Waterston, Natasha Lyonne, Adam Brody, Amanda Peet, and Jason Mantzoukas in strong supporting roles.

Sudeikis and Brie star as Jake Harper and Elaine “Lainey” Dalton, respectively. They’re two college friends who lost their virginity to each other years ago. In the present, Lainey and Jake reunite with each other at a sex addicts meeting as they both attempt to course correct their lives. And while the duo clearly has romantic feelings for each other, both Lainey and Jake are soon swept up in other relationships that may keep them apart from each other forever.

