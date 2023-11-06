 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in November

Blair Marnell
By

Hulu is ringing in the Huludays in November with so many Christmas movies that it’s almost like the streamer forgot that we still have to celebrate Thanksgiving before December rolls around. Nevertheless, Hulu is a great treat for cinema lovers, with a strong lineup of films from 20th Century Studios as well, as a few underrated movies that you need to watch.

Our choices for the month include a classic Christmas comedy, a terrific action film by Guillermo del Toro, and a drama that you won’t soon forget. These are the three underrated movies on Hulu you should watch in November.

Recommended Videos

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Warner Bros. Pictures

Is it too early for Christmas movies? Hulu certainly doesn’t seem to think so, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks before National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation arrives. This is the one where it’s really easy to feel for Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase). All he wants to do is give his wife, Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo), and their children, Audrey (Juliette Lewis) and Rusty (The Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki) a great Christmas. But the family is struggling, the grandparents are fighting, and Ellen’s cousins, Catherine (Miriam Flynn) and Eddie Johnson (Randy Quaid), have dropped in unannounced.

Related

As seen in the very first National Lampoon’s Vacation, Clark’s had some anger issues before. But this holiday season will push him to his absolute limit, especially when he learns that his boss, Frank Shirley (Brian Doyle-Murray), has canceled his Christmas bonus.

Watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Hulu on November 23.

Pacific Rim (2013)

Rinko Kikuchi suits up in Pacific Rim (2013), directed by Guillermo del Toro.
Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

If you want to unwrap your toys early, then Pacific Rim could be the perfect choice for the holiday season. Director and co-writer Guillermo del Toro doesn’t enough credit for taking a simple idea — giant monsters (Kaiju) versus giant robots (Jaegers) — and turning it into one of the best action flicks of the last decade.

Charlie Hunnam stars as Raleigh Becket, a former Jaeger pilot who pulled off the rare feat of solo-piloting a Jaeger when his co-pilot and brother died during an attack. Years later, the alien Kaiju are emerging from the ocean with increasing frequency, which is why Marshal Stacker Pentecost (Beast‘s Idris Elba) recruits Raleigh to come out of retirement. Pentecost’s adoptive daughter, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), may be the most compatible co-pilot for Raleigh, but she has her own trauma to work through before they can save the world together.

Watch Pacific Rim on Hulu.

Frozen River (2008)

Misty Upham and Melissa Leo in Frozen River.
Sony Pictures Classics

Frozen River does take place near Christmastime, but this isn’t one of those inspirational and uplifting family holiday movies. Instead, it’s a tale of two desperate women, Ray Eddy (Melissa Leo) and Lila Littlewolf (Misty Upham), who are strangers to each other, and yet face similar circumstances at this point in their lives. In order to turn around their respective finances, Ray and Lila make an alliance to smuggle immigrants across the U.S.-Canada border.

Despite their efforts to stay under the radar, Ray and Lila’s activities soon attract the wrong kind of attention. And neither Ray nor Lila will emerge unscathed by the consequences of their actions.

Watch Frozen River on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in November
Invincible on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of high-profile shows. Most recently, these include Gen V, a critically praised spinoff of The Boys, and Upload, which concludes its third season this month. But there are other shows, new and older, that sometimes fly under the radar.

What about an exciting hidden gem to check out that maybe your friends and family haven’t seen yet? Check out these three underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in November.
Romancero
? Romancero ? | Tráiler oficial | Prime Video España

Read more
Fellow Travelers is the show you need to watch in November. Here’s why
Three men hang out in a bar in Fellow Travelers.

Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey and The Cast Go Inside the Series Fellow Travelers | SHOWTIME

Showtime has been delivering solid hits since the early 2000s. From popular modern television masterpieces like Mad Men and Yellowjackets to underrated gems like The Big C and gone-too-soon comedies like United States of Tara, Showtime's programming has something for everyone. This November, its strongest bet is the historical romance Fellow Travelers, from the mind of Homeland's Ron Nyswaner.

Read more
Hulu with Live TV Free Trial: Everything you need to know
Hulu on Roku.

As great as online streaming platforms are, some people miss the cable and live TV days -- not necessarily because of the prices or confusion, but the option to catch whatever is on at a given time. It can be frustrating trying to find a decent movie or show to watch or even make a selection with so much available these days. If that sounds like you, that's where the best live TV streaming services come in. In fact, Hulu has its own live TV streaming service in its Hulu with Live TV package, which is one of the largest streaming platforms by subscriber count (more than 4 million, in case you were wondering). It's a more comprehensive streaming service than basic Hulu, though, so it's naturally a bit pricier. The higher price may warrant a testing period. It's always good to give something a try before spending your hard-earned money, which leaves you wondering: Is there a Hulu with Live TV free trial available? Here's what you need to know.
Is there a Hulu with Live TV free trial?

Just as there is no Disney Plus free trial, there is also no Hulu with Live TV free trial at the moment. That said, there is a Hulu free trial for the basic ad-supported service if you want to give that a try to see if Hulu's non-live catalog of shows and movies is worth it. You get to try Hulu for 30 days, too, which is ample time to explore the catalog and then decide if you want to upgrade to the full Hulu with Live TV package to get those television channels that basic Hulu is missing. Other than that, though, you'll have to pony up the cash if you want to sign up for Hulu with Live TV -- but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price.

Read more