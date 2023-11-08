3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in November

Are you looking for something new to watch on Hulu? Although the streamer is better known for its movie library, Hulu also has a great lineup of TV series and classic shows that just didn’t get the accolades they deserved the first time.

This month, we’re throwing the spotlight on one of the all-time great TV romantic comedy/drama/mystery series that has only recently gotten a streaming debut. We’re also taking a look at the resurrection of a horror franchise, and a quirky Hulu original series by way of Canada. These are the three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in November.

Moonlighting (1985-1989)

In its day, Moonlighting was far from underrated. It was even one of the highest-rated TV shows at one point, thanks to the simmering sexual tension between Madolyn “Maddie” Hayes (Cybil Shepherd) and David Addison (Bruce Willis). But the show has been out of the public consciousness for decades and its DVDs are long out of print. In fact, Hulu only recently picked up the streaming rights for Moonlighting. That makes this the perfect time to revisit a true classic from the ’80s.

In the series, Maddie is a former model who has fallen on some hard times. The last thing Maddie has to her name is a detective agency, which is run by David. Rather than let the business go under, David convinces Maddie to be his full-time partner in the Blue Moon Detective Agency as they take on strange and unusual cases. For Shepherd, this was her comeback project. For Willis, it was his star-making turn three years before he was cast in Die Hard. And now that Moonlighting is back, a new generation can discover the show.

Watch Moonlighting on Hulu.

Ash vs. Evil Dead (2015-2018)

Following the dark 2013 Evil Dead reboot, the franchise got back to its comedic roots in the three-season run of Ash vs. Evil Dead. Bruce Campbell reprises his as Ash Williams, who was last seen working in a department store at the end of Army of Darkness. Three decades later, not much has changed, and that’s just how Ash likes it. But in a moment of carelessness, Ash accidentally awakens the Deadites and unleashes their evil.

At the insistence of his co-workers Pablo Simon Bolivar (Ray Santiago) and Kelly Maxwell (Dana DeLorenzo), reclaims his chainsaw hand and starts kicking undead butt again. However, the trio is initially unaware that they are being pursued by Ruby Knowby (Lucy Lawless), a woman who is far more than she appears to be.

Watch Ash vs. Evil Dead on Hulu.

Shoresy (2022-Present)

Jared Keeso keeps pretty busy on Shoresy. In addition to creating the show and starring as the title character in this spinoff from Letterkenny, Keeso has also written every episode of Shorsey to date. And this show is about as Canadian as it gets, as Shoresy defines his life by giving everything he has to the Sudbury Bulldogs, a downtrodden Triple-A hockey team that’s on the verge of shutting down.

Shoresy makes a bold move to save the team by putting his own reputation on the line. The stakes may not be Earth-shattering, but the Bulldogs mean the world to Shoresy. He’ll do anything to save them and turn the team’s fortunes around.

Watch Shoresy on Hulu.

