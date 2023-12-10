 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated shows on Max you need to watch in December

Blair Marnell
By

Few streaming services can match the sheer number of TV shows on Max. Unfortunately, Max only reliably promotes HBO and Max original series, while many of the acquired series are overshadowed and undervalued. Even some of the HBO sagas don’t get the numbers that they deserve.

This is why we feel the need to throw the spotlight on Angie Tribeca, The Undoing, and Scavenger’s Reign. In order, they are an uproarious comedy, a mystery thriller, and a dazzling sci-fi epic. They are also the three underrated shows on Max that you need to watch in December.

Recommended Videos

Angie Tribeca (2016-2018)

Rashida Jones in Angie Tribeca.
TBS Productions

The Office‘s Steve Carell and his wife, Nancy Carell, co-created Angie Tribeca for Rashida Jones, another veteran of The Office, and it’s one of the funniest shows that never quite managed to get a large following. This series plays like an updated version of The Naked Gun or Police Squad, as Detective Angie Tribeca (Jones) and her partner, Lt. Jason “Jay” Geils (Hayes MacArthur), encounter the most bizarre and hilarious criminals as if it’s the most natural thing in the world.

Related

This show demands attention as it never stops serving up visual gags or other punchlines. Only Angie Tribeca could be so audacious that the final season jumps ahead twenty years and features Bobby Cannavale (an actor who is six years older than Jones) as Angie’s adult son, AJ. Compared to this show, the other modern sitcoms look tame.

Watch Angie Tribeca on Max.

The Undoing (2020)

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman surrounded by the press in a scene from The Undoing on HBO Max.
HBO

HBO lined up Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman to headline a thriller miniseries called The Undoing, and it lives up to its name. Grace Fraser (Kidman) and her husband, Jonathan (Grant), are a successful and prominent couple in New York City. Or at least they were, until a much younger woman, Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis), entered their lives. Elena inserts herself in Grace’s path multiple times, leaving her confused by their interactions.

A short time later, Elena is found dead and Jonathan emerges as the prime suspect in her murder. Since Elena was his mistress, Jonathan had motive and opportunity. But even the appearance of guilt before a trial may be a scandal that’s big enough to destroy the carefully crafted lives of both Grace and Jonathan.

Watch The Undoing on Max.

Scavengers Reign (2023)

One of the main characters from Scavengers Reign.
Max

Scavengers Reign is one of the most inventive original series of 2023, and this sci-fi animated show looks like a Studio Ghibli paradise where every living creature is seemingly out to get anyone foolish enough to come near them. When a spaceship called the Demeter 227 is heavily damaged, the survivors take refuge on the beautiful alien planet known as Vesta.

The survivors don’t realize until too late that Vesta’s creatures and plant life are incredibly dangerous. And even this short period on the planet is physically and mentally transforming the surviving crew members in ways that they could not have imagined.

Watch Scavengers Reign on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in December
A man looks back as he walks forward in a scene from Enter Nowhere.

The best part about Amazon Freevee is that, well, it’s free. The streaming service, offered through Amazon, allows you to access tons of great, classic movies from years past. The only catch is that they come with ads. That’s no big deal, though, since these short breaks are perfect for quick bathroom runs or snack and drink refills.

When it comes to the sci-fi genre, Amazon Freevee has tons of options. Some are high-profile and others are movies you might never have heard of, but fit right in with your tastes. The three underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in December include a surrealistic thriller, an action comedy, and a psychological thriller involving a temporal paradox. If you're looking for more choices and have an Amazon Prime subscription or you're thinking of getting one, check out the best movies on Amazon Prime.
Cruel & Unusual (2014)
Cruel & Unusual Official Movie Trailer #1 (2014) - David Richmond-Peck Mystery Movie HD

Read more
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in December
Matt Damon in The Informant.

December is an unusually quiet month for Max, except for all of the holiday films. The rest of the new movies on Max are pretty sparse. But a true cinema lover can always find something good to watch in Max's lineup of movies from Warner Bros. Pictures and a few films on loan from other studios.

This month, our picks for the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in December include one of Matt Damon's oddest leading roles, a tense modern war drama, and a legal battle with far-reaching implications.
The Informant! (2009)

Read more
3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in December
Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in Point Break.

There are so many schlocky action movies on Amazon Freevee that it's truly embarrassing. Only Peacock has a bigger lineup of stinkers. Fortunately, Amazon Freevee is also home to a handful of underrated action movies that can be watched for free without any hassle at all. The only thing that fans need to bring to the table is a willingness to sit through a few commercials to watch these movies.

Our picks for the three underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee that you should watch in December includes the first chapter in a long-running franchise, The Fast and the Furious version 1.01, and Matt Damon's best action flick, by far.
Mad Max (1979)

Read more