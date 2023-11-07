 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Peacock you need to watch in November

Blair Marnell
By

Peacock primarily tends to appeal to movie lovers and sports fans, but it also has a terrific lineup of television shows as well. It helps that Peacock is essentially the streaming arm of NBC, which means that even this fall’s new shows are streaming on the platform the day after they air on TV.

This month, we’re throwing the spotlight on three series that deserve more viewers, including one of NBC’s latest shows, a classic sitcom, and a more recent cult classic. These are the three underrated shows on Peacock that you should watch in November.

The Irrational (2023-Present)

Jesse L. Martin in The Irrational.
Universal Television

After spending the better part of a decade on The CW’s adaptation of The Flash, Law & Order veteran Jesse L. Martin is back on NBC for a new series, The Irrational. Naturally, Peacock gets the new episodes after they debut on NBC. Within the show, Martin portrays Alec Mercer, a genius in the field of behavioral psychology who takes his expertise to the next level by helping the FBI catch the most dangerous suspects in the country.

Complicating things for Alec is that he is working alongside his ex-wife, Marisa (Maahra Hill), who is now romantically involved with her fellow FBI agent, Jace Richards (Brian King). But that won’t stop Alec from cracking some of the FBI’s toughest cases.

Watch The Irrational on Peacock.

Everybody Loves Raymond (1996-2005)

The cast of Everybody Loves Raymond.
Worldwide Pants Incorporated

Everybody Loves Raymond is the quintessential sitcom of the early 2000s. And it’s got an irresistible setup for comedy fans. Ray Romano stars as Ray Barone, a sports writer who is married to Debra (Patricia Heaton). They live with their children across the street from Ray’s parents, Frank (Peter Boyle) and Marie Barone (Doris Roberts), as well as Ray’s jealous older brother, Robert Barone (Brad Garrett).

A lot of the comedy for this show comes from Debra’s in-laws dropping by unannounced at inopportune times, and Ray’s inability to go against his passive aggressive mother. But the redeeming factor of this show is that the characters really do love each other, even if they constantly bicker.

Watch Everybody Loves Raymond on Peacock.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2020-2021)

The cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
Universal Television

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is a musical comedy with a touch of fantasy, since the main character, Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), is gifted with the ability to read the minds of other people. However, this gift manifests itself in songs that only Zoey can perceive, in which she hears people share their innermost thoughts and desires.

Although Zoey is initially taken aback by the manifestation of her powers, it allows her to communicate with her dying father, Mitch Clarke (Peter Gallagher), and her new coworker, Simon (John Clarence Stewart). Zoey also feels the need to help people based upon their “heart songs,” but she is alarmed to learn that her best friend, Max Richman (Skylar Astin), is secretly in love with her. This show ended prematurely, but the TV movie, Zoe’s Extraordinary Christmas, gave it some closure on The Roku Channel.

Watch Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on Peacock.

