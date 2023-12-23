Tottenham vs Everton live stream: How to watch the game

The Premier League is in action today with Tottenham vs Everton leading the charge. If you’re a soccer fan you may be interested in how to watch the game online. And while you won’t find it on any of the best live TV streaming services, you will find it on Peacock TV, which is NBC’s standalone streaming service. The game kicks off very soon, at 10:00 a.m. ET, so read onward for more details on how to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream.

The best way to watch Tottenham vs Everton

Peacock TV is the best way to watch Tottenham vs Everton, and not just because it’s the only way. With a subscription you’ll be getting access to the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock. This is in addition to dozens of Premier League games throughout the season and access to other sports like Sunday Night Football. Peacock subscriptions start at just $6 per month, with an ad-free option coming in at $12 per month.

Is there a free Tottenham vs Everton live stream?

While Peacock used to have a free plan that offered access to some on-demand movies and TV shows, it’s become a bit of a stickler with its content. There’s no longer a Peacock TV free trial available, but this is due mostly to its base monthly subscription being so inexpensive as streaming services go. With an entry point of $6 per month you’ll be getting access to everything new on Peacock, and today that includes the Tottenham vs Everton live stream. There’s no long term commitment necessary with Peacock, so you can end your subscription at one month if you’re only subscribing to watch the Tottenham vs Everton game.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream from anywhere

If you find yourself on the go at kickoff you can still tune into the Tottenham vs Everton live stream by pairing Peacock TV with one of the best VPN services. A VPN will allow you to watch the game from anywhere just as you would from home, as you’ll be able to choose a VPN server in the United States to ensure you get around geographic restrictions. NordVPN is at the top of our list when it comes to VPN services, and a NordVPN free trial will get you free use of the service for 30 days.

Editors' Recommendations