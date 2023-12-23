 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Tottenham vs Everton live stream: How to watch the game

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Premier League is in action today with Tottenham vs Everton leading the charge. If you’re a soccer fan you may be interested in how to watch the game online. And while you won’t find it on any of the best live TV streaming services, you will find it on Peacock TV, which is NBC’s standalone streaming service. The game kicks off very soon, at 10:00 a.m. ET, so read onward for more details on how to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream.

The best way to watch Tottenham vs Everton

The Peacock TV app.
Peacock

Peacock TV is the best way to watch Tottenham vs Everton, and not just because it’s the only way. With a subscription you’ll be getting access to the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock. This is in addition to dozens of Premier League games throughout the season and access to other sports like Sunday Night Football. Peacock subscriptions start at just $6 per month, with an ad-free option coming in at $12 per month.

Is there a free Tottenham vs Everton live stream?

While Peacock used to have a free plan that offered access to some on-demand movies and TV shows, it’s become a bit of a stickler with its content. There’s no longer a Peacock TV free trial available, but this is due mostly to its base monthly subscription being so inexpensive as streaming services go. With an entry point of $6 per month you’ll be getting access to everything new on Peacock, and today that includes the Tottenham vs Everton live stream. There’s no long term commitment necessary with Peacock, so you can end your subscription at one month if you’re only subscribing to watch the Tottenham vs Everton game.

Related

How to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream from anywhere

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you find yourself on the go at kickoff you can still tune into the Tottenham vs Everton live stream by pairing Peacock TV with one of the best VPN services. A VPN will allow you to watch the game from anywhere just as you would from home, as you’ll be able to choose a VPN server in the United States to ensure you get around geographic restrictions. NordVPN is at the top of our list when it comes to VPN services, and a NordVPN free trial will get you free use of the service for 30 days.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Watch Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza: How to stream Heisman night boxing
Robeisy Ramirez and Rafael Espinoza on a promotional poster.

There's going to be an exciting title fight after tonight's Heisman Trophy ceremony. Robeisy Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) is defending his WBO World Featherweight belt against Rafael Espinoza (21-0 18, KOs). This will be Ramirez's second defense since winning the vacant title in a unanimous decision victory over Isaac Dogboe in April of this year. Ramirez has worked his way up from getting knocked down in his very first professional round to being a world champion. Espinoza has never had a title shot before.

The Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza live stream starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 9. It's timed to start after the Heisman Trophy ceremony. It will stream on ESPN+. Keep reading to see the cheapest way to watch boxing online this weekend.
Ramirez vs. Espinoza undercard
One of the noteworthy fights on tonight's undercard is the up-and-coming Xander Zayas fighting Jorge Fortea. Zayas is one of the sport's most exciting prospects. He's only 21, but he has 17 wins and 0 losses on his record because he started his professional career at just 17 years old.

Read more
How to watch Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Live stream the fight
Devin Haney and Regis Prograis on a promotional poster.

Devin Haney, the undefeated and unified champion of the lightweight division, is moving up in weight to fight Regis Prograis, the WBC Super Lightweight champion. Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) is a defensive fighter with light feet and a tagging jab. Haney struggled to pull out the unanimous decision against Vasyl Lomachenko in May, in a chess match fight between two technical boxers. Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs), on the other hand, is a knockout artist with heavy hands. The combination of punching power and an increase in weight makes this the most dangerous fight Haney has faced in a long time.

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 9. It is a DAZN PPV event. Keep reading to see all your options for how to watch boxing online this weekend.
Haney vs. Prograis undercard

Read more
How to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: Date, time, streaming
Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte on a promotional poster

Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) is about to fight for the first time since his April KO loss to Gervonta Davis. Garcia is going from a $30 million pay day for the Davis fight to a non-PPV event. He's intending to build his resume back up in order to get a shot at a title fight. While his opponent, Oscar Duarte Jurado (26-1-1, 21 KOs), doesn't have a big name like "Tank" Davis, he won't be a pushover. Duarte has knocked out all 11 opponents he's fought since his split decision loss to Adrian Estrella in February of 2019. Both fighters have impressive knockout percentages, which could mean we'll see some fireworks tonight.

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 2. It will be streamed exclusively on DAZN. Here's everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.
Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte undercard
The co-main event of the night was originally an interim title fight between Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso. Davies', who lives in London, England, had his visa delayed, so he couldn't come to the U.S. That fight has been postponed, and Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Joshua Conley has been elevated to the co-main event.

Read more