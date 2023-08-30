3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch

Despite the silly spelling of its name, Amazon Freevee is starting to catch on as a secondary benefit for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Freevee is technically a separate, ad-supported service that allows fans access to a greater number of films and television series than Prime Video alone … if you’re willing to sit through a few commercials. Considering that there aren’t a lot of streaming services that offer free options like this, it’s hard to pass up.

Action lovers also have a lot to be happy about with Freevee, because recent hits like F9: The Fast Saga have found a place on Freevee. But if you’re looking for some action flicks that don’t have the same high profile, then we’ve got 3 underrated action movies that you should watch on Amazon Freevee.

Knight and Day (2010)

Before director James Mangold helmed two Wolverine movies and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, he stepped behind the camera for an action comedy called Knight and Day with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in the leading roles. Diaz plays June Havens, a woman who is getting ready for the wedding of her sister, April (Maggie Grace), when she encounters Roy Miller (Cruise), a secret agent who is on the run from CIA Agent John Fitzgerald (Peter Sarsgaard). And because June met Roy, Fitzgerald assumes they are working together.

From there, June gets roped into Roy’s drama as he reveals that he had been assigned to protect a scientist, Simon Feck (Paul Dano), and his game-changing invention until Fitzgerald betrayed and framed him. Now, Roy needs June’s help to recover Feck’s device, and her entire world is about to change.

Watch Knight and Day on Amazon Freevee.

Escape From New York (1981)

Nobody who has seen Escape From New York would call it an underrated film, but it’s also a 42-year-old movie that not enough modern fans have taken a look at. Studio executives keep threatening to remake this movie with Dwayne Johnson in the leading role, but it’s hard to picture anyone better for the role of Snake Plissken than Kurt Russell. In director John Carpenter’s film, Snake is given a potential suicide mission to New York City, which has been transformed into an island prison.

The only reason Snake is going into New York is that President John Harker (Donald Pleasence) was kidnapped and taken hostage there, which has given The Duke of New York (Isaac Hayes) a great deal of leverage over the U.S. Snake’s mission is to rescue the president and recover a tape with nuclear secrets. This is an absolute classic, and it still holds up decades later.

Watch Escape From New York on Amazon Freevee.

Nobody (2021)

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk got to embrace his inner action hero in Nobody, an action thriller that would have flown completely under the radar if not for the presence of Odenkirk himself. Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, a man whose wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), and children, Blake (Gage Munroe) and Abby (Paisley Cadorath), view as a failure. Hutch doesn’t exactly help his case when he’s next to useless when thieves break into the house.

However, Hutch was holding back because he used to be a much more violent man. And when Hutch goes out to retrieve something that was stolen from his daughter, he unleashes his ugly side on the wrong Russian thugs, who vow revenge. Now, Hutch has to rediscover the killer within to keep his momentarily lapse in judgment from blowing back on his family

Watch Nobody on Amazon Freevee.