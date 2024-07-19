 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (July 19-21)

By
A woman leans near a gagged man in Death and the Maiden.
Fine Line

Want to party liker it’s 1996? If you go to the movie theater this weekend, you can relive the glory days of the mid-’90s when Bill Clinton was president, your parents were still doing the Macarena, and Twister dominated the summer box office. Twisters, a sorta-sequel to that movie, is out, and will likely captivate audiences now as much as the original movie did all those years ago.

For those wishing to stay home, Amazon Prime Video is your best bet for streaming quality entertainment. The following three selections range from an underrated thriller starring Sigourney Weaver, a COVID-era horror movie, and a coming-of-age flick with a key member from the Stranger Things cast.

Recommended Videos

Death and the Maiden (1994)

A woman points a gun at a man in Death and the Maiden.
Fine Line

Tension is best generated in confined spaces; just look at Alfred Hitchcock‘s Rear Window, which never leaves the cramped New York City apartment it’s set in. That’s partly why Death and the Maiden works so well. The movie, adapted from Alice Dorfman’s successful play, takes place in an isolated house in an unidentified South American country. It has three characters: Paulina Escobar (Sigourney Weaver), a housewife with a traumatic past; her husband, Gerardo (Stuart Wilson), a prominent lawyer; and Dr. Miranda (Ben Kingsley), a stranger whom Gerardo invites back to his house to wait out a thunderstorm.

Very quickly, Paulina realizes she knows Dr. Miranda and believes he was involved in a past event that still haunts her in the present. She’s so sure that she holds him captive to get him to confess. Did he do it? Or is Paulina crazy? After the movie ends, you’re still not quite sure what to believe, which is another reason why the movie is so effective. It’s ambiguous and haunting, and you won’t soon forget it.

Death and the Maiden is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Last Matinee (2020)

Two women look at a killer in The Last Matinee.
Dark Star Pictures

Horror is hot right now with Longlegs and In a Violent Nature, but the genre has been cranking out nasty little numbers for decades now. Even COVID couldn’t prevent some under-the-radar horror movies from getting released, and The Last Matinee is among the best of the select bunch. It’s a Spanish-language slasher that draws its inspiration from the Italian Giallo classics of the ’70s and ’80s, so that means plenty of inventive kills, a barely-there plot, and an excellent use of light, shadow, and blood … lots and lots of blood.

The Last Matinee takes places on a rainy night in a largely empty movie theater playing, you guessed it, a cheesy horror movie. Unbeknownst to the moviegoers, which include an adulterous couple, a homeless man, a group of carefree teens, and a child sneaking in to watch something he shouldn’t, there’s a psychotic killer roaming the aisles, killing the theater’s staff and patrons one by one. Why? It doesn’t matter. This isn’t a movie to watch for its psychological depth; instead, it’s to be enjoyed with your hands barely covering your eyes as you witness one brutal murder after another.

The Last Matinee is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Mermaids (1990)

A mother takes a bath with her daughter beside her in Mermaids.
Orion

Charlotte Flax is mortified by her mother. Teenagers usually are, but for Charlotte, it’s simply too much that her mom, Mrs. Flax, dresses in skimpy clothes (well, for 1963, anyway), sleeps around (usually with married men), and flouts conventions whenever and wherever she can. But she also secretly admires her, and since Mrs. Flax is played by Cher, it’s no hard task to see why. Wouldn’t you want to be around her, if only for a little while?

Mermaids takes place roughly within a momentous year for Charlotte, and America, as both go through growing pains: Charlotte falls in love; JFK is assassinated; the seasons change from fall to winter to spring; and Mrs. Flax … well, Mrs. Flax largely remains the same, for better or worse. This movie is quirky, but not in an annoying way, and the cast, which includes Winona Ryder as Charlotte, Christina Ricci as another daughter who is obsessed with swimming, and Bob Hoskins as a besotted love interest, is fantastic. It’s the kind of movie that leaves you with big dopey smile on your face throughout the whole thing.

Mermaids is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
If you have to watch one (HBO) Max movie in July 2024, stream this one
A child plays with toys in Unbreakable.

In many ways, Unbreakable was the highlight of M. Night Shyamalan's career, and it's been all downhill from there. Bruce Willis, who had previously worked with Shyamalan on The Sixth Sense, reunited with the director for Unbreakable in 2000. One of the best things about Unbreakable are the surprises, so if you don't already know the premise of the film, then we're not going to tell you what that is in this article.

Shyamalan did eventually get around to making a loosely connected Unbreakable trilogy that ended with Glass in 2019. But as a big fan of the original Unbreakable, my personal recommendation is that you ignore Glass entirely. In retrospect, Unbreakable is better as a standalone story without any of the convoluted retcons that arrive in that so-called conclusion. And now, it's time to share the reasons why you should watch Unbreakable on Max.
Bruce Willis gives a surprisingly vulnerable performance

Read more
One of the best modern Westerns is now on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
Kurt Russell as Franklin Hunt standing among other men in the film Bone Tomahawk.

One of the strange things about our streaming ecosystem is that, even when a movie or TV show is eminently streamable, that show commands way more attention the second it becomes available on Netflix. The streaming service that started it all still has a unique place in out conversation about movies and TV, and that's evident in how we prioritize catching titles that have arrived there.

Bone Tomahawk is one such title that arrives on the streamer on July 15. And, more importantly, it's not a title you should skip. The film is a Western and tells the story of a sheriff who rallies a posse to rescue his town's doctor from a gang of cannibalistic cave dwellers. Here are four reasons you should check it out when it comes to Netflix.
It's remarkably graphic for a Western
Bone Tomahawk Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson Movie HD

Read more
5 great Netflix kids movies to watch in the summer
A family of four stand next to each other and make awkward faces.

What a summer it's been for kids' movies. Inside Out 2 is breaking box office records every single day. The Pixar sequel became the fastest animated movie to cross the $1 billion threshold and could legitimately become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Despicable Me 4 will not catch Inside Out 2's box office grosses, but the Minions are well on their way to becoming one of the most popular movies of 2024.

While animated movies are an excellent option for families, they only represent a portion of the movies offered to kids. Netflix has entire genres and subgenres dedicated to children, from comedies and dramas to fantasy and sci-fi. Below is a list of five kids movies to watch this summer. Our selections include a popular video game adaptation, a sports comedy from a comedic icon, and a fun body-swapping adventure.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Read more