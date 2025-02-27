3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (February 28-March 2)

Table of Contents Table of Contents No Sudden Move (2021) Sully (2016) Reality (2023)

With the start of a new month, Max is getting a new slate of movies added to its library. One of the new additions is Heretic. The creepy thriller starring Hugh Grant arrives on March 7. Sing Sing, one of 2024’s most critically acclaimed movies, finally hits Max on March 21. Colman Domingo received an Oscar nomination for his work in the drama about a prison arts program.

Thanks to Warner Bros., Max has one of the deepest vaults for a streaming service. You could spend hours getting lost on the genre pages. Luckily, we’ve scoured the movie section and picked three underrated movies that deserve your attention this weekend. Our picks include a crime thriller from a heist maestro, a moving portrait about a real hero, and a gripping drama.

No Sudden Move (2021)

Since coming out of retirement in 2017, Steven Soderbergh has released nearly one movie per year. Hollywood is a better place when an innovative filmmaker like Soderbergh works at such a prolific rate. One of his more underrated offerings during this post-retirement phase is No Sudden Move, a period piece set in 1950s Detroit about a heist gone wrong.

A group of petty criminals — including Curt Jones (Don Cheadle), Ronald Russo (Benicio del Toro), and Charley (Kieran Culkin) — are tasked with stealing an important document. The group is supposed to hold an accountant’s family at gunpoint so he can then steal the document from his boss’s safe. Eventually, Curt and Ronald learn they’ve been set up. Why? That’s what they need to find out, including who hired them. It’s not Ocean’s Eleven, but No Sudden Move is a fun time at the movies, thanks to an eclectic cast and a filmmaker who knows this genre inside and out.

Stream No Sudden Move on Max.

Sully (2016)

In your best Michael Rapoport voice, “Are you the pilot, Sully?” Tom Hanks plays pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger in the dramatic retelling of the Miracle on the Hudson in Sully. On January 15, 2009, Sully and First Officer Jeff Skiles (Aaron Eckhart) are piloting a flight from LaGuardia Airport to Charlotte. Shortly after takeoff, a flock of birds crashed into both engines.

With little time to react, Sully successfully executes an emergency landing in the Hudson River. All 155 crew and passengers survived. It’s a miraculous accomplishment, but the story doesn’t stop there. An investigation into Sully’s life-saving maneuver tries to smear the pilot’s reputation. With a steady Clint Eastwood behind the camera and a stoic Hanks on screen, Sully is a fitting tribute to a humble hero who deserves praise despite never seeking it out.

Stream Sully on Max.

Reality (2023)

When she’s not fawning over Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney is taking on interesting roles. Headlining a small-budget film that’s dialogue-driven and set in a few rooms is an admirable move for a movie star of her caliber. The movie is Reality, a crime drama about former American intelligence leaker Reality Winner. In June 2017, Reality is greeted by FBI agents Taylor (Marchánt Davis) and Garrick (Josh Hamilton) at her house. The unannounced visit comes nearly a month after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

The agents have a warrant to search Reality’s house, and they begin conversing with Reality. Eventually, the agents confront Reality about potentially leaking classified documents about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. At only 82 minutes, Reality is worth the watch if you’re seeking an eye-opening crime thriller.

Stream Reality on Max.