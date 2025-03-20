3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (March 21-23)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Elevation (2024) 50/50 (2011) Paterno (2018)

If you have Max, then you can watch the 2025 NCAA Tournament. March Madness games on TBS, TNT, and truTV will be available to stream through Max with B/R Sports. Right now, B/R Sports is included in all plans until March 30. Enjoy the greatest tournament in sports for the time being.

If basketball isn’t your jam, there are plenty of movies to stream. Some movies – including Heretic, Men in Black, and Blue Beetle — find themselves in the top 10. However, more underrated movies are on Max; you just need to know where to look. Our three recommendations include a monster horror, an endearing comedy, and an eye-opening drama.

Elevation (2024)

Captain America: Brave New World and Elevation showcase the duality of Anthony Mackie. The former is a Marvel tentpole, while the latter is a small genre flick. Your taste may vary on both. However, this article will focus on Elevation, a post-apocalyptic thriller with effective lead performances, gorgeous scenery, and giant bugs.

Over 95% of the human population has been eliminated due to insect-like predators called Reapers. Survivors live thousands of feet above sea level because the Reapers do not venture that high up. In the Colorado Rockies, Will (Anthony Mackie) decides to climb below the safe zone to find oxygen filters for his son with lung disease. When he learns about the Reapers’ weakness, Will contemplates if risking his life for the greater good is worth it.

Stream Elevation on Max.

50/50 successfully tackles a sensitive issue, cancer, and injects the story with empathy, respect, and humor. 27-year-old Adam Lerner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) receives devastating news: he has a cancerous tumor in his spine. Even with chemotherapy, Adam’s chances for survival are 50/50. While his mother and best friend Kyle (Seth Rogen) are devastated, Adam tries to remain positive.

Adam does get some hope in the form of Katherine (Anna Kendrick), a young therapist who shows him kindness. They even contemplate a relationship despite the unethicalness of the predicament. Again, 50/50 is a surprisingly sweet movie with the perfect balance between comedy and drama.

Stream 50/50 on Max.

Paterno (2018)

The final months of Joe Paterno’s life were marred in controversy. The legendary Penn State football coach was supposed to go out on top. Instead, a child abuse scandal rocked the country and changed how the public perceived him. In the fall of 2011, Paterno (Al Pacino) earns his 409th win at Penn State.

Days later, reporter Sara Ganim (Riley Keough) learns about a grand jury investigation into Jerry Sandusky (Jim Johnson), Paterno’s longtime assistant coach who has been accused of child molestation. As Ganim digs for evidence, news of a cover-up by Paterno and Penn State spreads like wildfire. The gut-wrenching details are almost too much to bear. Yet Paterno is a necessary watch for those who wondered how this miscarriage of justice happened.

Stream Paterno on Max.