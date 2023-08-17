 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in August

Joe Allen
By

Of all of the many streaming services that are now available, Max may have the deepest catalog of movies. Thanks to its numerous partnerships, and its many archived Warner Bros. titles, Max has hundreds of titles that are worth checking out.

While that is certainly a benefit of the service, it can also be one of the trickiest parts of picking out a movie to watch, because there are many worthy titles that you may not find if you aren’t guided toward them. These underrated movies on Max are just as good as many of the classics on the service, and we’ve picked out three that are definitely worth your time.

Recommended Videos

20th Century Women (2016)

Set in the late 1970s and based on director Mike Mills’ own experience of growing up in California, 20th Century Women is really a movie about the women who influenced the person he ultimately became. Annette Bening, who plays the Mills stand-in’s mother, is the movie’s lead, and she’s absolutely terrific in every scene.

Supported by Mia Wasikowska, Greta Gerwig (now best known as the director of Barbie), and Billy Crudup, every single scene in this movie features at least one brilliant performance, and often several at the same time. This movie is the perfect blend of wistfulness about the past and understanding of its many faults, and it’s a triumph in every way a small-budget movie like this can be.

Under the Skin (2014)

Under the Skin TRAILER 1 (2014) - Scarlett Johansson Thriller HD

Jonathan Glazer’s small-scale rail against the patriarchy, Under the Skin follows a being from another planet who is disguised as a beautiful woman (Black Widow‘s Scarlett Johansson) and picks up unsuspecting men who are attracted because of the being’s looks. Once the men get in the car, though, they are transported into another realm where the alien seems to feed on or at least destroy them.

Under the Skin is trippy and mind-bending, and it may occasionally test your patience, but that’s part of the movie’s ultimate appeal. It’s about something almost impossible to comprehend in its strangeness, and yet it’s likely to seduce you anyway.

In the Mood for Love (2000)

In the Mood for Love (2000) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD]

One of the best unrequited love stories in the history of cinema, In the Mood for Love tells the story of two neighbors who discover that their spouses are cheating on them with one another. Following that discovery, the two decide to begin spending time with one another. It’s a love story without a kiss, one where the tension in every interaction between the two is palpable.

The movie’s Hong Kong setting may make it alienating to some American viewers, but you should have faith that this highly regarded movie is truly a masterpiece. Director Wong Kar Wai knows how to wring the tension out of every moment, and Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung are electric together.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 underrated shows on Max you need to watch in August
Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in "Our Flag Means Death."

With Max's huge assortment of shows to watch, it's easy for streamers to miss some great selections currently on the platform. There are already many popular series, such as House of the Dragon, South Park, Friends, and Euphoria, but there are still many other terrific shows that have fallen under the radar.

And even if viewers have noticed them, such series still haven't received as big an audience as they deserve. So while many audiences still have some time to spare this summer, they should sit down and familiarize themselves with these three shows now available on Max.
Wellington Paranormal (2018-present)

Read more
3 underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in August
Nathan giving Nora five stars in a scene from "Upload."

People are always looking for something new to watch on streaming. While there is a seemingly endless array of TV shows to watch on Prime Video, viewers can still feel there's nothing good to watch. For those unsure of what to stream this summer, there are plenty of underrated shows that Amazon has either produced or picked up from broadcast TV.

To make it easier for you to narrow down your options and make sure you enjoy your summer, check out these three exemplary shows on Amazon Prime Video this August.
The Goes Wrong Show (2019-2021)

Read more
3 weird Netflix movies you have to watch in August
King Arthur and his knights in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

Netflix has no shortage of content to stream thanks to its ever-expanding digital library of films and shows. But since the streaming service is always looking to add new movies to its catalog, it isn't afraid to add and (sometimes produce) some of the strangest pictures ever put to print.

Now that movies across every genre continue to grow bolder and stranger, Netflix has embraced the oddities of cinema with its current online selection. With this weird and wild summer winding down to a close, audiences should take the time to watch these three films living it up on Netflix right now.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Read more