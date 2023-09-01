 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated TV shows on Amazon Freevee you should watch in September

Joe Allen
By

Amazon Prime produces many TV shows directly, but the channel also has a less well-known service called Freevee, which is a streaming channel that is entirely made up of ad-supported shows and movies.

On that channel, you’ll see a combination of classic TV shows like Lost and Mad Men, as well as some original shows and other older shows that have flown more under the radar. Although streaming has made more and more TV viewers resistant to ads, if you’re willing to sit through them, we’ve picked out three shows that are absolutely worth checking out.

Recommended Videos

Primo

Telling the story of a San Antonio teenager who is working to balance a hectic home life with school and the rest of teenagerhood, Primo is the kind of slice-of-life comedy that our recent TV boom has allowed for much more of. The show is both charming and genuinely funny, and most importantly, it seems to be firmly rooted in the specific experiences of its characters.

Although very few people have even heard of Primo, that doesn’t mean the show isn’t absolutely worth checking out. It feels fresh in a way few TV series do anymore.

Jury Duty

Jury Duty | All-New Series | Coming April 7

Boasting one of the more brilliant premises of a series in recent memory, Jury Duty is ostensibly a documentary that follows a Los Angeles County jury as they work their way through a civil case. The twist here is that the jury and the case are entirely fake, and only one person in the whole series thinks that what’s happening is real.

What results is one of the most riotously funny shows in recent memory, as well as a genuinely interesting social experiment in which a wide ensemble of actors have to commit to their roles virtually around the clock. The show’s conclusion, which makes room for some genuine sentiment, is the icing on top of the show’s already incredible cake.

Manhattan

Although this show is not a Freevee original, Manhattan was hugely acclaimed and not very widely seen when it initially aired. The show, which feels even more relevant today in light of Oppenheimer‘s enormous success, tells the story of the Manhattan Project from the perspective of several fictional characters who interact with real figures from history.

The show’s premise allows for plenty of drama around the building of the bomb, but what’s equally compelling are the dynamics between these scientists and the various family members they have brought with them to the middle of the New Mexico desert. Featuring a stacked cast of future stars, Manhattan is well worth checking out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 underrated movies of 2023 you should watch
A woman wields a knife in Sick.

We are more than halfway through 2023, meaning it's time to take stock of the year in film. After a slow start, the box office ignited with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in April. Blockbuster season has provided hits like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Plus, Barbie and Oppenheimer have dominated the summer months.

Despite the string of hits, many movies have gone under the radar in 2023. Don't let the low box office numbers or a lack of promotion fool you. These are good movies that could wind up on "best of" lists at the end of the year. From the rise and fall of a smartphone company to an environmental-action thriller, these are three underrated movies from 2023.
BlackBerry (2023)

Read more
5 movies to watch if you like Red, White & Royal Blue
Two men hold each other's hands in Red, White & Royal Blue.

Can you guess what was one of the most popular movies in the world last weekend was? If your answers are Barbie and Oppenheimer, you'd be correct. But if your answer was Red, White & Royal Blue, you'd also be right. For those who don't know the latter movie, he's a brief overview: the First Son of the U.S. President and a handsome British prince hate each other, then become friends, quickly fall in love, and ignite an international scandal with their forbidden romance.

If that sounds like a cheesy Hallmark movie, well, you wouldn't be completely wrong, but Red, White & Royal Blue has enough charm and high production values to make for an entertaining night in front of the TV set. For those who just can't get enough of the movie's rom-com charms, here are five more movies that share Red, White & Royal Blue's endearing appeal and laid-back vibes.
The Prince & Me (2004)

Read more
7 TV shows you need to watch in September
A young man with his mouth wide open, faces covered in splattered blood in a scene from Gen V on Amazon Prime Video.

The leaves will soon start falling to the ground, the weather will get cooler, kids will head back to school, and the fall TV schedule will be in full swing. Fall is a great time to start a new show once summer is comes to an end and you’re back to the grind.

This September, check out some exciting new shows, including a long-awaited, teenage-centric spinoff of The Boys, and popular shows returning with new seasons, including one that’s coming back after an almost decade-long hiatus. Want to know what to watch? We have you covered.
The Wheel of Time season 2 (September 1)
The Wheel of Time Season 2 – Main Trailer | Prime Video

Read more