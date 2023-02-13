 Skip to main content
Dan Girolamo
By

Is there a more appropriate movie to watch on Valentine’s Day than, well, Valentine’s Day? This occasion only comes around once a year (thank goodness), so now is the time to take advantage of this unique opportunity. Valentine’s Day depicts a series of interconnected stories told throughout the course of one particular Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day boasts a large ensemble cast full of Academy Award and Golden Globe winners and nominees. The cast features Julia Roberts (Gaslit), Jessica Alba (L.A.’s Finest), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Jessica Biel (The Sinner), Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project), Anne Hathaway (WeCrashed), Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine), Queen Latifah (The Equalizer), Taylor Swift (All Too Well: The Short Film), Héctor Elizondo (Chicago Hope), and Shirley MacLaine (Only Murders in the Building).

Ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the unofficial movie of the holiday? If so, scroll below to figure out where to watch Valentine’s Day!

A man stands next to a woman with flowers in Valentine's Day.

If you’re looking to watch Valentine’s Day, stream it on HBO Max.

HBO Max is one of the top streaming services available. With the HBO brand at its disposal, HBO Max is home to legacy shows like The Sopranos, Game of ThronesThe Wire, and Boardwalk Empire. Newer series like The Rehearsal, Succession, and Hacks can also be streamed on the service. Plus, the expansive movie library covers every genre, from horrors like Barbarian to Westerns like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and comedies like Superbad.

Valentine’s Day is now streaming on HBO Max.

Valentine's Day (2010) Official Trailer - Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx Movie HD

To watch Valentine’s Day on HBO Max, subscribers can choose between a plan with ads and a plan without ads. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 a month, or save 16% with a yearly rate of $100. Without ads, HBO Max costs $16 a month, or save 20% with a yearly rate of $150.

Two people sit next to each other on an airplane.

Valentine’s Day is not a perfect movie by any stretch of the imagination. It relies on a lot of romantic comedy clichés to advance the story. However, there are still some interesting storylines to follow (the Cooper subplot is ahead of its time), and the charming performances from cast members, such as Roberts, Garner, and Kutcher, make Valentine’s Day a watchable rom-com.

Valentine’s Day is directed by Garry Marshall (Pretty Woman) from a script written by Katherine Fugate (New Year’s Eve). Blink and you might miss an appearance by singer Taylor Swift, who pops up briefly. On Rotten TomatoesValentine’s Day registers at 18% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 47%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 34 and a user score of 5.1.

