Can you watch the Warriors vs Pacers game for free?

The Golden State Warriors (23-25) sit just outside the playoff picture at the moment and could further their chances of sneaking into it in a few months with a win tonight over the Indiana Pacers (29-23). It’s trade deadline day, and things could get interesting as the Pacers have two standard roster spots that are open. Who knows if they’ll make a move to further their chances in the playoff picture.

Tip-off will take place at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here is all the information you need to know about live streaming the game online tonight.

The best way to watch the Warriors vs Pacers live stream

Fubo has highly competitive prices as it continues to lead the way in streaming live sports. There is a seven-day Fubo free trial period, and from there the base prices of their streaming packages begin at $80 a month and go up to $100 without any add-on packages. You can record whatever you miss with 1,000 hours of DVR space, and you have the ability to watch on 10 different televisions simultaneously. Lastly, when you sign up, be sure to add on your NBA League Pass to catch up to 40 out-of-market games a week.

Is there a free Warriors vs Pacers live stream?

Services like Fubo and YouTube TV have many free trials, but if you are out of the local and regional market of the game, unfortunately there is not going to be a free way of streaming the game tonight. You’ll need an NBA League Pass to catch the game out-of-market; unfortunately, the service does not have a free trial at the moment. However, there is still some money to be saved here, as NBA League Pass is now a one-time payment of $50 through YouTube TV for the remainder of the regular season.

Watch the Warriors vs Pacers live stream from abroad with a VPN

VPNs protect our identity and data from hackers while we stream content from abroad. There are many virtual private networks on the market to choose from, and we like to recommend NordVPN to you. It’s reliable in 60 countries and compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android, just to name a few. It costs $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Last but not least, your live streams will run smoothly and without any hiccups, as NordVPN has unlimited bandwidth.

