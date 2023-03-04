Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream: Watch the game for free

As the Premier League soccer season continues, the upcoming match between Arsenal and Bournemouth on Saturday promises to be an exciting affair. Arsenal has had a dominant performance so far and currently leads the league; Bournemouth, for its part, faces an uphill battle if the team wants to climb out of its second-to-last spot on the rankings. If you’re in the U.S. and looking to catch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream and other Premier League soccer matches, you should know that the NBC and USA networks hold broadcasting rights for Premier League. That means that viewers without cable have a number of options for tuning in. Below, we’ve rounded up all the platforms that will let you watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth live, including two ways you can stream the game for free.

Watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock

For fans in the U.S. looking to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream, one excellent and highly affordable option is NBC’s Peacock streaming service. As the premium streaming platform for NBC, Peacock offers a wide selection of live TV and on-demand shows and movies, making it a great add-on to your streaming app lineup. With plans starting at $5 per month or $50 per year, it’s a cheap option that provides high-quality and reliable streaming for sports fans and entertainment enthusiasts alike. Also, unlike other streaming platforms, Peacock is airing every Premier League soccer match this year, not just select games. Whether you’re looking to catch the latest soccer match or binge-watch your favorite shows, Peacock is an excellent way to do it on the cheap.

Watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a popular live TV streaming service that offers U.S. viewers the opportunity to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream. Of its two plans, Sling TV Blue includes the USA Network, which broadcasts select Premier League soccer games including this one. At only $40 per month, Sling TV is also one of the most affordable live TV streaming services available, making it a great option for those looking to cut the cord without over-paying for a bunch of channels they’ll never watch. Sling Blue features more than 40 channels which offer a nice selection of live sports coverage and other TV programming, so if you’re looking to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth live and want something more than a standalone streaming app like Peacock, Sling TV is definitely worth considering. You can also enjoy a 50% discount on your first month if you sign up now.

Watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream on FuboTV

If you’re a die-hard sports fan looking to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream, FuboTV is another great streaming package to check out. FuboTV is a more sports-centric live TV streaming service that provides access to a wide array of sports channels, including NBC, which broadcasts Premier League soccer games like this one. Plans start at $75 per month and offer more than 150 channels. Furthermore, you get 1,000 hours of DVR storage and up to 10 streams at a time, which is a generous allowance and a boon for households that frequently have a lot of people streaming at once. New subscribers can take advantage of FuboTV’s free seven-day trial to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth for free, along with other sports events and shows on the platform.

Watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV could be our favorite of all the best live TV streaming services and another excellent choice for those looking to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream. This all-in-one streaming bundle includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ along with more than 85 live TV channels covering a wide range of shows, movies, and live sports events. Hulu with Live TV is naturally a popular choice for sports fans, as it provides access to live sports broadcasts from networks like NBC, Fox, CBS, and ESPN. Hulu with Live TV is an especially good deal for UFC fans, as ESPN+ is the premier outlet for watching UFC live streams and the only way to watch UFC PPV events. With a user-friendly interface and a huge catalog of content available, Hulu with Live TV is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to cut the cord and switch to a comprehensive streaming service.

Watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another one of the top live TV streaming services and carries select Premier League games, including the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream via NBC and the USA Network. As a bonus, YouTube TV is currently offering a free two-week trial to new subscribers, allowing you to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth for free along with everything else the platform has to offer. In addition, YouTube TV provides unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record live programming and watch it later at your convenience. With an intuitive interface and more than 100 live channels available, YouTube TV is a great choice for those looking for a reliable streaming service that offers excellent sports coverage. Pricing starts at $65 per month (and you get $10 off your first three months right now), making it a slightly more economical option than some of the other streaming packages on our list.

Watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream from abroad with a VPN

Perhaps you’re already subscribed to a streaming service to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream, but you’re currently traveling or living outside of the U.S. In this case, regional broadcasting restrictions might prevent you from accessing the content you’re paying for. A virtual private network can help. With a VPN, you can connect to a server located in the U.S. and access streaming content, such as Premier League soccer games, that might be unavailable for broadcasting in your current locale. NordVPN sits at the top of our list of the best VPN services for streaming while overseas, as it provides fast and reliable connections through servers located all over the world. NordVPN utilizes military-grade encryption, ensuring that your online activity is secure and private, while also allowing you to access content that is otherwise unavailable in your region. NordVPN works on a wide range of devices and costs as little as $4.20 per month if you sign up for a two-year plan. It’s an excellent choice for anyone who needs a reliable and affordable VPN service that can help them watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream from abroad.

