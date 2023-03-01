 Skip to main content
Arsenal vs Everton live stream: Watch the Premier League for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

Premier League soccer kicks off with Arsenal vs Everton today. If you’ve ditched your cable service, if you like watching the game on a mobile device, or if you’re traveling, you may in search of the best way to watch the game online. USA is covering the television broadcast, which opens up a whole world of opportunities to watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream online, including many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve tracked down the best ways to watch and have even found a way to watch Arsenal vs Everton for free, legally.

Watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that will get you access to the match. With USA Network covering the Arsenal vs Everton TV broadcast, the Sling Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. Sling TV is generally a good TV streaming service for sports lovers. Most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can combine the two for access to even more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV may be the best option for watching the Arsenal vs Everton live stream, and it’s one of the few places you can watch the match for free. Sports fans will love the streaming platform, as its channel lineup places a major focus on sports. And while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the Arsenal vs Everton match, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial, which will allow you to watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream for free.

Watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Arsenal vs Everton live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is an especially attractive option if you want a full slate of cable channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup has a lot to offer. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial available. This will give you an idea of what the service is all about, and you can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including Arsenal vs Everton live stream.

Watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream on YouTube with Live TV

A person pointing a remote towards a TV with YouTube running.

YouTube TV has become a pretty impressive streaming TV service over the years. It offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming, including USA Network and the Arsenal vs Everton live stream. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which will allow you watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream for free.

Watch the Arsenal vs Everton live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Travelers may find it more difficult to get access to the Arsenal vs Everton live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sports events. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN lets you access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would make for one of the best experiences for travelers watching the Arsenal vs Everton match. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Juventus vs. Torino live stream: Watch the game for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 28, 2023 7:09AM
amazon live sports prime stadium football soccer wr

Juventus vs. Torino in Serie A soccer action kicks off today at 2:45pm ET, and it’s near the top of the list of many soccer fans’ watch list. With several games slated for the day, tracking down a way to watch the Juventus vs. Torino live stream may be a little more difficult than usual. Paramount Plus has the live stream today, and whether you’ve ditched your cable subscription or prefer watching with the portability of your mobile device, read onward for details on how to watch Juventus vs. Torino online. We’ve even found a way for you to watch for free.
Watch the Juventus vs. Torino live stream on Paramount Plus

Juventus vs. Torino begins at 2:45pm ET today, and there isn’t a national TV broadcast, which eliminates many of the best live TV streaming services as online outlets. However, Paramount Plus is where you’ll be able to watch the match, and it’s one of the most affordable and worthy subscription TV services for sports lovers. Soccer matches can regularly be found on Paramount Plus, as can full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. In fact, Paramount Plus gives you access to a lot of live sports, including action from the NFL and men’s NCAA basketball. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the Juventus vs. Torino live stream for free.

Villarreal vs Getafe live stream: Watch La Liga soccer for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 27, 2023 12:15PM
best euro cup apps stadium football soccer sports

La Liga soccer is in action today, with Villarreal taking on Getafe at 3pm ET. This isn’t one of the most prominent soccer leagues or matches you’ll come across, which makes it a little more difficult to track down a way to watch the match online. It isn’t seeing a large television broadcast, which eliminates many of the best live TV streaming services from being able to present the game online. The Villarreal vs Getafe live stream is available on a couple of online streaming platforms, however, and it’s even available to watch for free. Read onward for more details.
Watch the Villarreal vs Getafe live stream on FuboTV

There may be just a couple options for watching the Villarreal vs Getafe match online, but the best way to watch the live stream is one of the best streaming TV services available for sports lovers, FuboTV. Its channel lineup places a major focus on sports, and includes both ESPN channels, FS1, MLB Network, Big 10 Network, and even a couple of Fubo Sports networks, among many others. It also gets you access to the Villarreal vs Getafe live stream, and while a FuboTV subscription starts at $75 per month, there is also a FuboTV free trial available for new subscribers. This will get you access to the full platform to explore for seven days, and it will get you access to the Villarreal vs Getafe match for free.

Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream: Watch for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 27, 2023 12:15PM
watch edmonton oilers vs boston bruins live stream online nhl

If you’re a hockey fan you won’t want to miss the Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins game, and if you’re without a cable subscription or if you’re traveling abroad, you may be wondering what the best live TV streaming services have to offer when it comes to watching the game online. The Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream is a tough one to track down, but we’ve found the best place to watch online. And if you’re looking to catch the game for free, we’ve got a way to do that, too.
Watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream on FuboTV

The Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins game is only being televised regionally, and the broadcast is being handled by NESN. This doesn’t leave many options for watching the game online. The only option for watching the live stream, however, is one of the best streaming TV services available for sports lovers, FuboTV. Its channel lineup places a major focus on sports, and includes ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and even a couple of Fubo Sports networks, among many others. It also gets you access to NESN and the Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream. A FuboTV subscription starts at $75 per month. A FuboTV free trial is also available, which gets new subscribers free access to the platform for seven days.

