Arsenal will be keen to retain its momentum at the top of the Premier League, while Leeds United is desperate to keep out of the relegation zone. Whichever side you’re backing, there’s a lot to play for in this latest Premier League match. If you’re keen to watch the Premier League, you’ll appreciate things are a little complicated with where to watch. Fortunately, we’re on hand to explain how to watch the Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream and even how to watch the game for free. You need access to USA Network to watch this one but that’s not too hard to find. Let’s get straight to the explanation.

Watch the Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans because it offers a huge number of sports-focused channels. There’s access to over 145 channels depending on the plan you choose. That includes the all-important USA Network for the purposes of watching the Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream. There’s also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and plenty of others. During sporting downtimes, there’s always the likes of Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel too. FuboTV isn’t cheap at $75 per month but it is comprehensive. Even better, you can sign up for a FuboTV free trial so you gain unrestricted access for seven days. If you solely want to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United for free, this is your best option.

Watch the Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream on Sling TV

Sling is another great option for cord-cutters. There’s no free trial but it’s fairly inexpensive at $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for subsequent months. Sign up to Sling Blue and there’s access to USA Network for the Arsenal vs Leeds United game, along with NBC, Fox Sports, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations too. If you can’t watch the game live, 50 hours of DVR storage is convenient.

Watch the Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream on Hulu with Live TV

A well-known name among anyone checking out live TV streaming options, Hulu with Live TV packs a lot in for its $70 per month price tag. There’s access to NBC and USA Network so you’re covered for this game. There are also over 90 channels in all so you can find something for everyone. We recommend checking out the best shows on Hulu for hits like Welcome to Chippendales, How I Met Your Father, and many more. Bundled in with the service is access to Disney+ and ESPN+ with the latter adding even more sporting options, including more soccer too.

Watch the Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV has more than 100 channels which — of course — include USA Network. There are other sports channels too such as ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. It’s recently seen a price increase to $73 per month but there’s still a YouTube TV free trial which means you’ll be able to watch the Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream for free. It’s also the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Watch the Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream from abroad with a VPN

Anyone traveling abroad regularly really needs to sign up for NordVPN — one of the best VPNs. You see, streaming services don’t always follow you across borders. Oftentimes, you end up with very limited service or not even being able to use them. If you’re traveling while Arsenal vs Leeds United are playing, you really won’t want to miss out. Sign up for NordVPN and you can trick your connection into thinking you’re still home, all by picking a US-based server within the app. From there, you can still access all your favorite streaming services and watch the game. Sadly, there’s no NordVPN free trial any more but you can rely on a 30-day money-back guarantee if you simply want to try it out for a little while. NordVPN boosts your security online too so it’s worth sticking with.

