How to watch the free Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re so passionate about soccer that you want to watch the club friendlies taking place as part of the pre-season buildup, it can be tricky to know where to look. We’ve tracked down the best way to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United which kicks off at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. You have one sole option at your disposal — Fubo TV. Luckily, that doesn’t stop you from watching the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream for free. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look at how to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream.

Watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV

FuboTV is the exclusive home of the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream. It’s already a great option for sports fans thanks to is 145+ channel roster focusing a lot on everyone’s favorite activities. It includes channels like Fox Sports 1 and 2, ESPN, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many more, so it’s ideal for general sports-loving enthusiasts. You won’t run out of sports here but you can always switch over to Bravo, Paramount, Fox, many news channels or Disney Channel. It’s packed with options which explains why FuboTV costs $75 per month. On the plus side, if you’re solely interested in watching the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream for free, FuboTV is the perfect destination. There’s a FuboTV free trial that lasts for seven days so you have plenty of time to check it out. It’s unlimited access but just make sure to cancel before the seven days are up so you don’t pay anything. You may just find you want to stick with it.

Watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re traveling right now, you may be limited with how to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream. That’s particularly frustrating if you’ve signed up for FuboTV. The solution? One of the best VPNs with our pick of the bunch being NordVPN. By using NordVPN, you simply choose a US-based server and it does all the hard work, tricking your connection into thinking you’re actually still at home. From there, you can connect to FuboTV and other streaming services, and catch the game without a hitch. Even better, using a NordVPN makes it much safer to access public Wi-Fi or hotel Wi-Fi, as you get an extra layer of security to your connection. There’s no longer a NordVPN free trial but if you’re worried, you can rely on the 30-day money-back guarantee. In reality, it’s a smart move to keep subscribed, especially if you travel frequently, but it’s nice to have the peace of mind of not being tied in.

