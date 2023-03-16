 Skip to main content
Arsenal vs Sporting live stream: How to watch for free

Jennifer Allen
By

The second leg of Arsenal vs Sporting in the Europa League continues later today. Kicking off at 4 pm ET, it could be an interesting match given the first leg ended in a draw of 2-2. If you’re excited to see what happens next, there’s only one place you can find the match — Paramount Plus. With an increasing amount of soccer and other sports on the service, it’s one to watch. Let’s take a look at what to expect.

Watch the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Paramount Plus is the sole home of the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream in the US. The service is owned by CBS so you get a lot of sports and games that the network covers elsewhere. That includes NFL, NCAA basketball games, along with plenty of soccer besides the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream. It costs only $5 per month or $50 per year so it’s a pretty cheap way to get your sports fix. Even better, there’s a Paramount Plus free trial for new subscribers so you can check it out for seven days without worrying about paying anything. New content on Paramount Plus is added regularly with shows like Yellowstone, all things Star Trek, and South Park featuring heavily. There’s also Oscar-winning movie, Top Gun Maverick on the service. These should all entertain you after checking out the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream.

Watch the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re traveling abroad, your Paramount Plus subscription may not follow you how you expect it to. While it will still work in other countries, you’re unlikely to be able to check out the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream as each country offers different content. That doesn’t feel fair when you’re already paying for Paramount Plus to see the game so there is a way around it — using one of the best VPNs. We’re huge fans of NordVPN because it’s simple to use. You just pick a US-based server from the app and it can persuade your existing internet connection to think you’re actually logging on back home rather than the country you’re visiting. It takes seconds to set up and soon means you can watch the match. It also makes your browsing activity private and more secure compared to if you solely relied on the Wi-Fi where you’re visiting. There’s no official NordVPN free trial but a 30-day money-back guarantee means you have nothing to lose by trying it out.

